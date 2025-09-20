Chamoli Cloudburst: Rescue Missions Race Against Time

Rescue operations race against time in Nandanagar, Chamoli district, following a devastating cloudburst that claimed seven lives and left several people trapped under debris.

Emergency teams work tirelessly to cut through wreckage while officials coordinate relief efforts in the disaster-affected area of Uttarakhand.

IMAGE: Frenetic rescue work continues, cutting through the debris to save lives, here and below. Photograph: @chamolipolice/X

IMAGE: District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari and Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar inspect the situation on the ground after the cloudburst at Nandanagar in Chamoli. Photograph: @chamolipolice X/ANI Photo

