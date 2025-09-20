HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Chamoli Cloudburst: Rescue Missions Race Against Time

Chamoli Cloudburst: Rescue Missions Race Against Time

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 20, 2025 17:20 IST

x

Rescue operations race against time in Nandanagar, Chamoli district, following a devastating cloudburst that claimed seven lives and left several people trapped under debris.

Emergency teams work tirelessly to cut through wreckage while officials coordinate relief efforts in the disaster-affected area of Uttarakhand.

Rescue operation continues in Nandanagar

IMAGE: Frenetic rescue work continues, cutting through the debris to save lives, here and below. Photograph: @chamolipolice/X

 

 

Rescue operation continues in Nandanagar

Photograph: @chamolipolice/X

 

Rescue operation continues in Nandanagar

Photograph: @chamolipolice/X

 

Rescue operation continues in Nandanagar

Photograph: @chamolipolice/X

 

Rescue operation continues in Nandanagar

Photograph: @chamolipolice/X

 

Rescue operation continues in Nandanagar

Photograph: @chamolipolice/X

 

Rescue operation continues in Nandanagar

Photograph: @chamolipolice/X

 

Rescue operation continues in Nandanagar

Photograph: @chamolipolice/X

 

Rescue operation continues in Nandanagar

Photograph: @chamolipolice/X

 

Rescue operation continues in Nandanagar

Photograph: @chamolipolice/X

 

Rescue operation continues in Nandanagar

Photograph: @chamolipolice/X

 

DM Sandeep Tiwari and SP Sarvesh Panwar inspect the situation

IMAGE: District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari and Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar inspect the situation on the ground after the cloudburst at Nandanagar in Chamoli. Photograph: @chamolipolice X/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

U'khand landslide: Mother found dead holding twin sons
U'khand landslide: Mother found dead holding twin sons
Why Flash Floods Will Keep Devastating Uttarakhand
Why Flash Floods Will Keep Devastating Uttarakhand
'Such Catastrophes Will Only Worsen'
'Such Catastrophes Will Only Worsen'
'Illegal felling of trees': SC takes note of landslides, floods
'Illegal felling of trees': SC takes note of landslides, floods
India braces for wet September; IMD warns of flash floods
India braces for wet September; IMD warns of flash floods

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

Sana Makbul spotted outside the salon0:57

Sana Makbul spotted outside the salon

Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns in a Gorgeous Indian Look1:13

Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns in a Gorgeous Indian Look

WATCH: Car Dips into Pothole After Waterlogging Outside Patna Junction1:19

WATCH: Car Dips into Pothole After Waterlogging Outside...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV