All Set For August 15, 2023

Glimpses from the preparations and rehearsal for Independence Day.

New Delhi

IMAGE: Scenes from the full dress rehearsal at Red Fort, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A Special Protection Group commando does a walk through past the tri-services guard of honour which will greet the prime minister on Tuesday morning., Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Indian Air Force helipcopters sprinkle rose petals as they will do on Tuesday morning. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Trumpets are blown as they will be on Tuesday morning to herald the prime minister's arrival at the Red Fort. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The tri-services guard of honour marches as they will do on Tuesday after they have been presented to the prime minister,. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A member of the Special Protection Group, which protects the prime minister of India, surveys the terrain during the rehearsal. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security tightened at the Red Fort, from whose ramparts the prime minister will address the nation on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Patna

IMAGE: A Central Reserve Police Force contingent prepares for Independence Day at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Lady police personnel take a selfie at the Patna dress rehearsal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bengaluru

IMAGE: The Tornadoes -- the Army Service Corps' motorcycle team -- perform at the Manekshaw parade grounds in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Border Security Force personnel marches at the Bengaluru rehearsal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kolkata

IMAGE: The Kolkata police's Tornado team performs at a dress rehearsal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: School students rehearse for Independence Day at Red Road, Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bikaner

IMAGE: School students rehearse at the Dr Karni Singh stadium in Bikaner. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jammu

IMAGE: National Cadet Corps girl cadets march in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bhopal

IMAGE: A Madhya Pradesh police contingent marches at the Lal Parade ground in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jalandhar

IMAGE: Police personnel march at the Guru Gobind Singh stadium in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chhattisgarh

IMAGE: Indo-Tibetan Border Police troopers celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pithoragarh

IMAGE: ITBP personnel take part in a Tiranga rally at the 7th Batallion's Nabhadang and Gala border outposts at Mirthi, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Photograph: ANI Photo

***

Srinagar

IMAGE: Police personnel take part in a Tiranga rally in Srinagar, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Guwahati

IMAGE: Employees of the Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board stitch national flags in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ranchi

IMAGE: Jharkhand Rajya Khadi Gram workers stitch national flags in Ranchi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Dehradun

IMAGE: National flags on sale in Dehradun. Photograph: ANI Photo

