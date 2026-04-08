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HPCL Double Murder: Accused Surrenders in Budaun Court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 08, 2026 21:44 IST

A key suspect in the HPCL ethanol plant double murder case in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, has surrendered to authorities, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Key Points

  • A key accused in the HPCL ethanol plant double murder case in Budaun surrendered to a local court.
  • Keshav, brother of the main accused Ajay Pratap Singh, surrendered along with his brother Chandrashekha.
  • Police will produce Keshav in court for the HPCL case and may seek custody for questioning.
  • Four of the five accused named in the HPCL FIR have been arrested; Abhay Pratap Singh remains at large.
  • The accused face charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and violations of the Arms Act.

A key accused in the March 12 double murder at a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) ethanol plant surrendered in a local court on Wednesday with his brother, officials said.

Keshav and his brother Chandrashekha, both siblings of the main accused Ajay Pratap Singh, surrendered before Judicial Magistrate First Class Soumya Arun in connection with other cases.

 

Investigation and Arrests

Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma said Keshav will be produced in court in the HPCL case through remand proceedings, and police may seek custody for questioning if required.

The police said four of the five accused named in the HPCL FIR have been arrested so far, barring Abhay Pratap Singh, who remains at large.

All five were booked under charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and the Arms Act at Musajhag police station.

Background of the Crime

On March 12, Ajay Pratap Singh allegedly shot dead general manager Sudhir Kumar Gupta and assistant general manager Harshit Mishra at the HPCL plant here.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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