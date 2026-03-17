UP Authorities Demolish Shops of Accused in HPCL Official Murder Case

Following the murder of two HPCL officials, authorities in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, demolished illegal shops belonging to the prime suspect and arrested two accomplices, intensifying the investigation into the crime.

Key Points Shops belonging to the prime suspect in the HPCL officials' murder case in Budaun were demolished for being illegally constructed on government land.

Two additional suspects, HPCL employees, were arrested for allegedly assisting the main accused in gaining access to the factory and committing the murders.

Investigations revealed a conspiracy between the main accused and the two HPCL employees, involving providing transportation and facilitating entry to the HPCL plant.

Family members of one of the murdered HPCL officials are demanding a CBI probe into the case, threatening self-immolation if justice is not served.

Authorities are also investigating and registering cases related to the illegal use of electricity by the accused and their family.

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun on Tuesday demolished shops belonging to the prime accused in the murder of two Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) officials, citing that the establishments were built on government land.

Later in the evening, the police arrested two more people for their alleged involvement in the case.

On March 12, two officials of an HPCL plant in Sejni village -- Assistant General Manager Harshit Mishra (34) and General Manager Sudhir Kumar Gupta (58) -- were shot dead allegedly by Ajay Pratap Singh alias Ramu, a local who was earlier a vendor at the plant.

Gupta had recently terminated some employees and blacklisted vendors whose work was not satisfactory. Singh was among those removed and had been upset with Gupta and had threatened him on several occasions.

On Tuesday evening, two more persons were arrested for allegedly helping the main accused gain entry into the factory and carry out the crime.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ankita Sharma said the arrested accused have been identified as Dharmendra Yadav and Munendra Vikram Singh, both employees at an HPCL plant.

According to police, Dharmendra worked as a driver and deployed at the factory, while Munendra Vikram Singh was employed as a gas kit operator.

The SSP said investigations revealed that both accused shared an old friendship with Ajay, and the trio had conspired in advance to carry out the murder.

On the day of the incident, Dharmendra allegedly provided his Bolero vehicle to Ajay to facilitate his movement to and from the factory, as his entry into the premises had already been restricted, police said.

Munendra, meanwhile, allegedly got the main gate opened by informing the guard that the vehicle was carrying factory staff, enabling Ajay to enter the premises and execute the crime.

Sharma said Munendra remained stationed at the gate during the incident and kept watch on Ajay's movements.

Investigations have also revealed that the three accused were in contact over phones prior to the incident, providing crucial evidence of the conspiracy, the police added.

Demands for CBI Investigation

Family members of Harshit Mishra have demanded a CBI probe into the matter and threatened self immolation if they did not get justice.

Dataganj Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dharmendra Kumar Singh said that all encroachments made by Ajay and others had been identified beforehand.

Notices were issued to the concerned individuals, granting them time to voluntarily remove the encroachments. However, the illegal structures were not removed even after the stipulated time had elapsed.

On Tuesday, the administration proceeded to remove the illegal structures using bulldozers.

He informed that approximately 12 roadside shops had been identified for demolition with about six shops situated on one side of the road and six on the other.

The SDM further clarified that among the demolished structures, six shops belonged to Ajay while the remaining six belonged to his uncle, Rakesh Singh.

He added that a survey conducted by the Public Works Department (PWD) revealed that the shops had been constructed illegally on government land.

The SDM also mentioned that during the investigation, it came to light that another shop belonging to the accused had been built on barren land; this shop has since been vacated and sealed.

The electricity connections for the accused's family was also found to be illegal; and a team from the electricity department has been summoned to the site, he said, adding that a separate FIR will be lodged regarding this matter as well.

Meanwhile, Harshit Mishra's maternal uncle Vikas Kumar has demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.

Vikas, along with his family, had come to Budaun on Tuesday to meet the local senior superintendent of police.

Talking to reporters he became emotional and said that the family seeks justice and a fair, unbiased investigation into the entire matter.

Appealing to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the family urged that the case be handed over to the CBI so that the truth can come to light. They warned that if justice is delayed, they would be compelled to do self-immolation in front of the police headquarters.

Vikas Kumar said, "We are pandits, has being pandit become a crime in this state? We have too have to face the same fate as the infamous criminal Vikas Dubey?" Cases are also being registered for the illegal use of electricity by the accused, the SSP added.