Himachal Pradesh Police Shifts Office To Hamirpur: Here's Why

The Himachal Pradesh Police have relocated a key directorate from Shimla to Hamirpur, marking a significant step towards decongesting the state capital and improving regional development.

Key Points Himachal Pradesh Police relocate Directorate of Communication & Technical Services from Shimla to Hamirpur.

The move aims to decongest Shimla and promote balanced regional development.

Relocation is expected to enhance operational responsiveness and efficiency across districts.

Faster decision-making and improved technical support are anticipated benefits.

In a step to decongest the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, the state police on Monday successfully shifted its Directorate of Communication & Technical Services office from Shimla to Hamirpur, officials said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had made this announcement during the budget.

Enhanced Operational Efficiency

State's Director General of Police Asho Tewari, in a press statement issued here, said that Directorate C&TS has now commenced full-fledged operations from its new premises at Hamirpur, facilitated by DC Hamirpur.

"This forward-looking initiative reflects the state government's commitment to administrative decentralisation, balanced regional development and decongesting Shimla," he said.

Improved Policing Framework

By positioning critical technical and communication infrastructure closer to field units, the move is expected to substantially enhance operational responsiveness, efficiency, and coordination across districts, he said.

DGP further said that this transition will enable faster decision-making, improved technical support, and more effective service delivery to field formations, thereby strengthening the overall policing framework in the state.

The relocation of the police directorate follows similar efforts to decentralise government functions in other Indian states. Such moves often aim to improve governance and reduce strain on major urban centres, potentially influencing future infrastructure and development projects in Himachal Pradesh.