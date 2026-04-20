HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Himachal Pradesh Police Shifts Office To Hamirpur: Here's Why

Himachal Pradesh Police Shifts Office To Hamirpur: Here's Why

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 19:01 IST

x

The Himachal Pradesh Police have relocated a key directorate from Shimla to Hamirpur, marking a significant step towards decongesting the state capital and improving regional development.

Key Points

  • Himachal Pradesh Police relocate Directorate of Communication & Technical Services from Shimla to Hamirpur.
  • The move aims to decongest Shimla and promote balanced regional development.
  • Relocation is expected to enhance operational responsiveness and efficiency across districts.
  • Faster decision-making and improved technical support are anticipated benefits.

In a step to decongest the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, the state police on Monday successfully shifted its Directorate of Communication & Technical Services office from Shimla to Hamirpur, officials said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had made this announcement during the budget.

 

Enhanced Operational Efficiency

State's Director General of Police Asho Tewari, in a press statement issued here, said that Directorate C&TS has now commenced full-fledged operations from its new premises at Hamirpur, facilitated by DC Hamirpur.

"This forward-looking initiative reflects the state government's commitment to administrative decentralisation, balanced regional development and decongesting Shimla," he said.

Improved Policing Framework

By positioning critical technical and communication infrastructure closer to field units, the move is expected to substantially enhance operational responsiveness, efficiency, and coordination across districts, he said.

DGP further said that this transition will enable faster decision-making, improved technical support, and more effective service delivery to field formations, thereby strengthening the overall policing framework in the state.

The relocation of the police directorate follows similar efforts to decentralise government functions in other Indian states. Such moves often aim to improve governance and reduce strain on major urban centres, potentially influencing future infrastructure and development projects in Himachal Pradesh.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Amid protests, 5 Kashmiri Pandit employees transferred to Jammu
Amid protests, 5 Kashmiri Pandit employees transferred to Jammu
Setback to Himachal DGP, SP as HC rejects review pleas on transfer order
Setback to Himachal DGP, SP as HC rejects review pleas on transfer order
Nashik CP among top cops transferred in Maharashtra
Nashik CP among top cops transferred in Maharashtra
Four Himachal Pradesh CID Officers Sacked and Arrested in Drug Trafficking Scandal
Four Himachal Pradesh CID Officers Sacked and Arrested in Drug Trafficking Scandal
Hamirpur Police Dismantle Illegal Liquor Operation, Seize 170 Boxes
Hamirpur Police Dismantle Illegal Liquor Operation, Seize 170 Boxes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai0:34

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai

Jhalmuri Vendor Opens Up About Serving PM Modi2:58

Jhalmuri Vendor Opens Up About Serving PM Modi

Video: Fire At Rajasthan Refinery Day Before Its Inauguration By PM Modi3:51

Video: Fire At Rajasthan Refinery Day Before Its...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO