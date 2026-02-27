How You Can Watch Rare Planet Parade!

Six planets -- Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus -- will appear together in the evening sky.

Look up! On February 28, 2026, skywatchers in India will be able to see a beautiful planetary alignment.

Six planets -- Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus -- will appear together in the evening sky. This is not extremely rare, but it does not happen every year, making it a special event to watch.

Usually, only one or two bright planets are visible to the naked eye. This time, five planets -- Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn -- can be seen without any equipment. Uranus will also be present, but will require binoculars or a telescope because it is faint. Neptune will not be easily visible during this event.

NASA refers to such events as planet parades or planetary alignments.

IMAGE: The planets of our solar system always appear along a line on the sky. This line, referred to as the ecliptic, represents the plane in which the planets orbit, seen from our position within the plane itself. All photographs: Kind courtesy Preston Dyches/NASA

Why planets appear in a straight line

The planets orbit the Sun in a flat, disc-shaped path called the ecliptic plane. Because Earth is also in this same plane, the planets appear to form a straight line or arc across our sky.

This allows us to see multiple planets lined up at the same time, which makes the event exciting.

Six Planets Visible Together

How to prepare

Before you head out, keep these points in mind:

Avoid light pollution: City lights reduce contrast and make faint planets harder to see. Choose a dark, open location away from bright urban lighting.

Ensure a clear western horizon: Avoid obstructions such as skyscrapers, hills, trees, or buildings, since some planets like Mercury appear low.

Check weather conditions: Cloudy, hazy, or polluted skies can block visibility even if the alignment is present.

Prefer rural or outskirts locations: Village areas, countryside, beaches, or open fields provide darker skies and better viewing conditions.

Arrive early and let your eyes adjust: Reach the spot 30 to 45 minutes before viewing time and allow 15 to 20 minutes for your eyes to adapt to darkness. Avoid looking at bright lights or your phone screen frequently.

Do not look toward the Sun: Only begin observing after sunset, when the Sun is fully below the horizon. Never look directly at the Sun.

Where to look

The planets will appear in a diagonal arc across the western sky after sunset, stretching upward toward the south.

Best Time After Sunset

What time to watch in India

The best time to watch is 30 to 45 minutes after sunset, when the sky is dark enough but the planets are still visible.

Visible to Naked Eye

How to watch

Visible to naked eye

Venus - brightest and easiest to spot

Jupiter - bright and steady

Mars - visible with reddish colour

Saturn - moderate brightness

Mercury - faint, close to the horizon

Binoculars or telescope required

Uranus - faint, needs optical aid

Did you miss it?

Don't worry. The alignment can be seen for several days before and after February 28. The planets move slowly, so the lineup changes gradually.

