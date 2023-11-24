News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » How trapped workers will be pulled out from tunnel

How trapped workers will be pulled out from tunnel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 24, 2023 13:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Disaster Response Force on Friday conducted a rehearsal of how it would take its wheeled stretchers through the chute being prepared to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel.

An NDRF personnel went through the passage, pushing a wheeled stretcher tied to a rope at the end of the tunnel and was pulled back up after completing the stretch.

 

A passage has been made using 800 mm diameter steel pipes through the rubble at the tunnel to rescue the workers who have been trapped inside for the past 12 days.

An NDRF personnel who went into the passage was lying on the wheeled stretcher facing downwards.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

There was enough room inside the pipes and he had no difficulty in breathing during the exercise, he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been camping at Matli since Thursday to closely monitor the rescue operations.

A temporary camp of the chief minister's office has been set up there to help him perform his daily duties.

The drilling and pushing pipes through the rubble has not yet been resumed at the tunnel.

The rescuers have to drill 12-14 metres more through the rubble to reach the trapped workers on the other side.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We repeat the same mistakes'
'We repeat the same mistakes'
'The Himalayas always surprise you'
'The Himalayas always surprise you'
13 days on, wait continues for trapped tunnel workers
13 days on, wait continues for trapped tunnel workers
Governors can't keep bills pending indefinitely: SC
Governors can't keep bills pending indefinitely: SC
Just played fearless cricket: Suryakumar
Just played fearless cricket: Suryakumar
Pakistan Army Chief Is Now In Charge!
Pakistan Army Chief Is Now In Charge!
Qatari court accepts appeal on Indians' hanging
Qatari court accepts appeal on Indians' hanging
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'No emergency exit was built inside the tunnel'

'No emergency exit was built inside the tunnel'

'What's happening isn't vikas but vinash'

'What's happening isn't vikas but vinash'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances