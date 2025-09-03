How to eat in space? Shaqs shares ISS food experience

India's second astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, shared a video that shows how he used to eat food on aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

IMAGE: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shows how his coffee floats around in the ISS. Photograph: @gagan.shux/Instagram

Shukla, the first Indian to visit the ISS, revealed in the video, which was posted on his Instagram account, how he had to 'learn to eat again' while in space.

"Food in space. Never thought I would have to learn to eat again. Here I am explaining why habits matter when you are eating in space. If you are not mindful you can easily create a mess and you don’t want to be that guy. Solid mantra that works for anything in space "Slow is Fast"," he wrote along with the video.

He further said," Other interesting fact is we don’t need gravity to digest food. A process called ‘peristalsis’ is responsible for digestion which is gravity independent. It is the contraction and relaxation of muscles to push food down through the digestive tract. Head up or head down, gravity or no gravity your body will always digest food. Bon appetit."

In the video, he described how eating is the challenge in the space and then showed how everything is attached with Velcro so they don't float.

Watch the video below.