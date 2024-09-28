News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » How Many Days Did Haryana Assembly Meet Every Year?

How Many Days Did Haryana Assembly Meet Every Year?

By Archis Mohan
September 28, 2024 09:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Members of the Haryana assembly during a special session in Chandigarh. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

The outgoing Haryana assembly met for 72 sitting days over five years, or 14.4 days a year on average, against the national average of 23 days for state assemblies in the 2017 to 2023 period, according to an analysis by PRS Legislative Research.

Elections to the 15th Haryana assembly will be held on October 5.

The 17th Lok Sabha (2019 to 2024) sat for 274 days, or 54.5 days a year on average, which was the worst among all the Lok Sabhas that lasted their full terms.

The Lok Sabha sessions were curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The 14th Kerala Assembly, one of the best performing in the country, sat for 232 days, or 46.4 days a year on average between May 2016 to May 2021.

But for the Haryana assembly, the 12th and 13th Assemblies sat for even fewer days than its 14th Assembly.

The 13th Haryana assembly (November 2014 to February 2019) met for 69 days, or 14 days a year, and its 12th assembly (2009 to 2014) had met for a total of 54 days, or 11 days a year.

According to the Haryana assembly's Rules of Procedure, the House is scheduled to meet for six hours a day.

However, during the 14th term, it functioned only for an average 4.8 hours on the days it met.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Archis Mohan
Source: source
 
Print this article
'We Are Voting For Next Chief Minister'
'We Are Voting For Next Chief Minister'
Third factor could be hidden factor in Haryana polls
Third factor could be hidden factor in Haryana polls
Will The Jats Return To Power In Haryana?
Will The Jats Return To Power In Haryana?
Foreign Brands Are Eyeing India Again
Foreign Brands Are Eyeing India Again
Livingstone reigns in the rain at Lord's
Livingstone reigns in the rain at Lord's
'Virat Kohli Is The Champion, The King'
'Virat Kohli Is The Champion, The King'
Brook, Livingstone dazzle as England level series
Brook, Livingstone dazzle as England level series

More like this

Can Cong Repeat LS Success In Haryana?

Can Cong Repeat LS Success In Haryana?

Haryana Polls Promise Thrilling Contests

Haryana Polls Promise Thrilling Contests

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances