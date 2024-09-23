Haryana Polls Promise Thrilling Contests

The BJP has fielded as many as 10 turncoats, including those who joined the party from the JJP in recent weeks.

IMAGE: Haryana's senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nayab Singh Saini addresses an election rally in support of Manish Kumar Grover, the BJP candidate from the Rohtak assembly seat, September 22 , 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

With cousins facing off against each other, parties fielding turncoats, the next generation of dynasts debuting in electoral politics, and sportspersons in the fray, the Haryana assembly polls promise several absorbing contests.

Several key candidates filed their nominations on the penultimate day for filing nominations for the October 5 polling. These included former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is contesting on a Congress ticket from his sitting Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak.

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat, the Congress candidate from the Julana assembly constituency, files her nomination papers in the presence of party MP Deepender Singh Hooda in Jind, September 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Olympian Vinesh Phogat also filed her nomination from the Julana seat in Jind, where she faces the Bharatiya Janata Party's Yogesh Bairagi, a former commercial pilot.

Julana is the hometown of Vinesh's husband Somvir Rathee.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party announced support on the Rania assembly seat to former minister Ranjit Singh Chautala. The JJP is led by Ranjit's grandnephew Dushyant Chautala.

Ranjit quit the BJP recently after being denied a ticket. He won from Rania in 2019 as an Independent, joining the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and unsuccessfully contested from the Hisar parliamentary seat.

Other key contenders to file their nominations were Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, former state home minister Anil Vij, and the Congress' Brijendra Singh, who is contesting against Dushyant Chautala from Uchana Kalan.

Brijendra is the son of former Union minister Birender Singh.

Earlier with the Congress, Birender joined the BJP in 2014, but returned to the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Brijendra was a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Hisar from 2019 to 2024.

The BJP's Arti Rao, daughter of Gurgaon MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, filed her nomination from the Ateli seat.

The BJP's Shakti Rani Sharma, who recently joined the party, filed her papers from the Kalka seat.

She is the mother of Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, and wife of former minister Venod Sharma who quit the Congress in 2014 to launch the Haryana Jan Chetana Party, which performed poorly in that year's assembly polls.

The BJP has fielded as many as 10 turncoats, including those who joined the party from the JJP in recent weeks.

The turncoats include Shruti Choudhry, who won the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket in 2009.

She is the granddaughter of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal and daughter of Kiran Choudhry, who quit the Congress to get elected to the Rajya Sabha as a BJP member last month.

Shruti faces her cousin and Congress candidate Anirudh Choudhury from Bhiwani's Tosham seat, which Bansi Lal represented many times, and later her parents Surender Singh and Kiran.

