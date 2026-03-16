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Home  » News » How did India secure Hormuz passage for ships? Jaishankar reveals

How did India secure Hormuz passage for ships? Jaishankar reveals

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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Last updated on: March 16, 2026 12:02 IST

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Amidst rising Middle East tensions, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights India's strategic dialogue with Iran to safeguard maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring India's energy security and continued oil trade.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/X

Key Points

  • S Jaishankar champions direct dialogue with Iran to ensure maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for India's energy security.
  • India is actively engaging with Iran to facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles approximately 20% of global oil trade.
  • The recent passage of Indian-flagged vessels Shivalik and Nanda Devi is cited as a success of India's diplomatic strategy with Iran.
  • While India is open to sharing its experience with European nations, Jaishankar emphasises that each country's relationship with Iran is unique.
  • India's diplomatic approach focuses on sustained dialogue with Iran to address maritime security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has championed direct dialogue with Iran as the most efficient method for resuming maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, as India seeks to protect its energy security amidst intensifying Middle East tensions.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the Union Minister stated that New Delhi is currently engaging with Iran to facilitate the reopening of the vital waterway, which handles nearly 20 per cent of global oil trade.

Jaishankar Explains How India Secured Passage of Ships 

He noted that these discussions are "already yielding some results," suggesting that India finds it more effective to "reason and coordinate" with Tehran rather than disengage.

"Certainly, from India's perspective, it is better that we reason and we coordinate and we get a solution than we don't. While this is a welcome development, there is continuing conversation because there is continued work on that," Jaishankar remarked.

The minister highlighted the recent passage of two Indian-flagged vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, as a practical success of this diplomatic strategy.

The tankers, carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), are currently en route to the Indian ports of Mundra and Kandla.

However, Jaishankar clarified that a formal "blanket arrangement" for all Indian-flagged ships has not yet been established. He explained that the transit of vessels is currently being managed on a "case-by-case basis."

India's Diplomatic Strategy

Jaishankar's remarks came in the wake of warnings from US President Donald Trump regarding potential additional strikes on Iran's Kharg Island.

In a social media post, Trump urged international allies, including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain, to deploy naval assets to safeguard the shipping route.

Addressing India's specific diplomatic path, Jaishankar maintained that New Delhi's strategy is based on sustained dialogue.

He mentioned that while India is open to sharing its experience with European nations, each country's relationship with Iran is shaped by its own "circumstances."

Recent Incidents and Maritime Activity

In a related incident, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas confirmed that the Indian-flagged tanker Jag Laadki departed from Fujairah on Sunday.

The vessel, carrying 80,800 metric tonnes of Murban crude, had been loading at a facility when the terminal was targeted in an attack.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje

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