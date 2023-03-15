News
Rediff.com  » News » How Imran Supporters Prevented His Arrest

How Imran Supporters Prevented His Arrest

By REDIFF NEWS
March 15, 2023 12:01 IST
Imran Khan's supporters clashed with police outside the retired cricketer-turned-politician's home in Lahore.

Imran, a former Pakistan prime minister, faces multiple charges including the abetment to murder of PTI worker Ali Bilal in a road accident and threatening a female judge.

Earlier, Imran in a video message asked his supporters to 'come out' to fight for real freedom and continue the struggle even if he is killed or arrested.

Imran's video message was released by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on social media as the police arrived at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him.

Despite an over eight hour-long police operation outside Imran's home, the police could not arrest him due to strong resistance from PTI workers.

 

IMAGE: Imran's supporters chant slogans during the clash. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Imran's supporters carry batons as police fire water canons to disperse them. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A police officer fires a tear gas shell to disperse Imran's supporters. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Imran's supporters stand amidst the rancid smoke of tear gas fired by the police. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protestors spark a fire to block the road, here and below. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protestors hurl stones at the police. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police personnel take cover behind shields to avoid the stones hurled at them. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protestors were successful in preventing Imran Khan's arrest. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

