HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » How Educated Are Your MLAs?

How Educated Are Your MLAs?

By Yash Kumar Singhal, Business Standard
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 09, 2025 12:33 IST

x

33 per cent of 4,092 sitting MLAs were non-graduates.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta speaks during the Budget session of the Delhi assembly, April 2, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

A recent Association for Democratic Reforms report gave a glimpse of the socioeconomic profile of sitting members of legislative assemblies (MLAs) of 28 states and three Union Territories.

It analysed 4,092 sitting MLAs and found that roughly 33 per cent of them were non-graduates.

Around 66 per cent are either graduates or postgraduates, some even having doctorates (Chart 1).

Of the six states with the highest number of MLAs, in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, formed in 2022, more than 75 per cent members are at least graduates (Chart 2).

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress have the highest number of sitting MLAs in the country.

Of them, 33.81 per cent of BJP MLAs and 28.95 per cent of INC MLAs, are non-graduates.

For the Aam Aadmi Party, this share is 43.09 per cent (Chart 3).

As for age, more than 60 per cent of India's sitting state legislators are in the 41 to 60 age group (Chart 4).

Only 9.78 per cent of India's MLAs are women. Of the six states with the highest number of MLAs, in the West Bengal assembly, formed in 2021, around 15 per cent of the MLAs are women (Chart 5).

Among the major political parties, the All India Trinamool Congress has one of the largest political representations of women, with 16.53 per cent of its sitting MLAs being women (Chart 6).

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yash Kumar Singhal, Business Standard
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will You Get Such An Increment This Year?
Will You Get Such An Increment This Year?
Meet Rekha Gupta, Delhi's fourth woman chief minister
Meet Rekha Gupta, Delhi's fourth woman chief minister
Who Says Our Netas Are Not Educated?
Who Says Our Netas Are Not Educated?
The IITian Who Won His First Election
The IITian Who Won His First Election
Only 3 women manage to enter J-K assembly this time
Only 3 women manage to enter J-K assembly this time

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Wholesome Rajgira Thalipeeth: 20-Min Navratri Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

webstory image 3

Indian Sweets Are the Best! 12 Recipes

VIDEOS

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz0:48

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz

Shraddha Kapoor attends Maddock Film's grand 20-year celebration bash0:15

Shraddha Kapoor attends Maddock Film's grand 20-year...

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Famous Colosseum landmark in Rome2:32

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Famous Colosseum...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD