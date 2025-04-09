How Educated Are Your MLAs?

33 per cent of 4,092 sitting MLAs were non-graduates.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta speaks during the Budget session of the Delhi assembly, April 2, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

A recent Association for Democratic Reforms report gave a glimpse of the socioeconomic profile of sitting members of legislative assemblies (MLAs) of 28 states and three Union Territories.

It analysed 4,092 sitting MLAs and found that roughly 33 per cent of them were non-graduates.

Around 66 per cent are either graduates or postgraduates, some even having doctorates (Chart 1).

Of the six states with the highest number of MLAs, in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, formed in 2022, more than 75 per cent members are at least graduates (Chart 2).

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress have the highest number of sitting MLAs in the country.

Of them, 33.81 per cent of BJP MLAs and 28.95 per cent of INC MLAs, are non-graduates.

For the Aam Aadmi Party, this share is 43.09 per cent (Chart 3).

As for age, more than 60 per cent of India's sitting state legislators are in the 41 to 60 age group (Chart 4).

Only 9.78 per cent of India's MLAs are women. Of the six states with the highest number of MLAs, in the West Bengal assembly, formed in 2021, around 15 per cent of the MLAs are women (Chart 5).

Among the major political parties, the All India Trinamool Congress has one of the largest political representations of women, with 16.53 per cent of its sitting MLAs being women (Chart 6).

