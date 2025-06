The Congress' Delhi unit and the Indian Youth Congress celebrated Rahul Gandhi's 55th birthday at the Talkatora stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, June 19, 2025, with a job fair.

IMAGE: Job aspirants undergo a registration process during the mega job fair. All photographs: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Job aspirants gather at the Talkatora stadium.

IMAGE: Job aspirants check the eligibility hoardings.

IMAGE: Tired aspirants rest below a tree.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff