How CAA Helped Joe Pereira

'Without CAA, there would have been a lot of hurdles.'

Joseph Francis A Pereira, a citizen of Pakistan who currently resides in Cansaulim, south Goa, is the first in the state to be given an Indian citizenship certificate.

IMAGE: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hands over the citizenship certificate to Joseph Pereira under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, August 28, 2024.

Mr Pereira migrated to Pakistan before the liberation of Goa, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

While speaking to ANI, Mr Pereira thanked Prime Minister Narendra D Modi and Home Minister Amit A Shah for bringing the CAA.

"CAA was applied and within one month, the approval has come. I am very grateful to the CAA that was brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

Joseph Pereira was the only one who had applied for citizenship as his wife was already a citizen of India.

"I went in 1960 to Pakistan and I did my education there. I got an opportunity to work in Bahrain for 37 years. After my retirement in 2013, I came to Goa and from that time, I have been staying with my family."

"There are lots of Goan people in Pakistan but I have not visited there. My last visit there was in 1979. I had a hard time there while I was doing schooling as job opportunities were not there."

His wife Martha Pereira told ANI that they were trying to get citizenship from the time they got married, but nothing was helping them.

"From the time we got married, have been applying but nothing was coming out of it. We applied through CAA in June this year. Without CAA, there would have been a lot of hurdles," she said.

"I am thankful for whatever is happening in our case," she added.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that it is a matter of pride for them.

"I thank the prime minister and the home minister. Those who were in Pakistan or elsewhere were asking for citizenship for almost 60 years. So today after the law is passed, we are giving citizenship and it is a matter of pride for us," he said.

The Act allows Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Parsis and Buddhists from neighbouring countries (Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan) who entered India before December 31, 2014 to apply for citizenship after verification.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com