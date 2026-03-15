Hours before poll date announcement, Mamata announces doles

Political observers said the announcement assumes significance as the state prepares for the assembly elections, with political parties stepping up outreach to various community groups.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata. Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee increases monthly honorarium for purohits and muezzins by Rs 500.

The revised honorarium for religious leaders in West Bengal will now be Rs 2,000 per month.

The West Bengal government has approved all fresh applications for the honorarium submitted by purohits and muezzins.

The announcement is seen as a strategic move ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.

The West Bengal government emphasises its commitment to religious harmony and support for traditional institutions.

Hours before the scheduled announcement of assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that her government will clear DA arrears of its employees and pensioners, including teachers, non-teaching staffers, and workers of grant-in-aid institutions, from March this year.

The announcement came within minutes of hiking the honorarium for purohits and muezzins, ahead of the scheduled announcement of state assembly polls.

"They will start receiving their ROPA 2009 DA arrears from March 2026 onwards as per the modalities detailed out in the notifications issued by our finance department," Banerjee said in a post on X.

The arrears relate to the Revision of Pay and Allowances (ROPA) 2009, a long-standing demand of government employees and pensioners, covering salaries and allowances of teachers, municipal and panchayat staffers, and other grant-in-aid institutions.

A section of state government employees had moved the Supreme Court on the contentious issue, demanding clearance of DA dues. The top court ordered the release of 25 per cent of DA arrears to its employees by March 31, 2026.

Earlier, Banerjee announced an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorarium for purohits and muezzins.

With the revision, the beneficiaries will now receive Rs 2,000 per month.

"I am pleased to announce an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorarium extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive Rs 2,000 per month," she said in an X post.

The chief minister said the state government has approved all fresh applications submitted by purohits and muezzins for the honorarium.

"At the same time, all fresh applications that have been duly submitted by purohits and muezzins have also been approved by the state government," Banerjee said.

Highlighting the government's stance on religious harmony and support for traditional institutions, she added, "We take pride in nurturing an environment where every community and tradition is valued and strengthened. Our endeavour remains to ensure that the custodians of our rich spiritual heritage receive the recognition and support they deserve."

Political Context of the Honorarium Increase

Political observers said the announcement assumes significance as the state prepares for the assembly elections, with political parties stepping up outreach to various community groups.

The West Bengal government had introduced honorarium schemes for both Hindu priests and Muslim clerics, a move the ruling Trinamool Congress said was aimed at supporting those engaged in religious and community services.