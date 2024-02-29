CID takes over probe into cases against Shajahan Sheikh

The West Bengal CID on Thursday took over the investigation of cases lodged against Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was arrested from Minakah in North 24 Parganas district, a senior official said.

IMAGE: TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh being brought out of Basirhat Court by the West Bengal Police. Photograph: ANI on X

"We will probe into the cases against him (Sheikh). He has been brought to Bhavani Bhavan (Bengal Police headquarters) for questioning," the official said.

Sheikh, who was apprehended in the early hours of Thursday, was brought to Bhawani Bhawan from a local court in Basirhat, which sent him to 10 days police custody.

He was arrested in two cases in connection with an assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on January 5 during a raid at his house in an alleged ration scam.

He was booked under various sections of the IPC, including 147 (rioting) and 307 (attempt to murder), police said.