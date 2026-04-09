Hooda Slams Haryana Government Over Crop Procurement Conditions

Bhupinder Singh Hooda fiercely criticises the Haryana government's crop procurement policies, alleging they are anti-farmer and designed to avoid purchasing crops from struggling farmers facing weather-related challenges.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bhupinder Singh Hooda accuses the Haryana government of imposing arbitrary conditions on crop purchases, hindering farmers' ability to sell their produce.

Hooda alleges the government's policies are designed to avoid crop procurement, treating farmers like criminals with excessive bureaucratic requirements.

The Congress leader demands a special crop damage assessment and compensation for farmers affected by unseasonal rain.

Hooda calls for the resignation of Congress MLAs who allegedly cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections, citing betrayal of the party and the electorate.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini defends the government's procurement system, claiming reforms have enhanced transparency and efficiency.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the government of imposing "arbitrary" conditions on purchase of crops.

The Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that the BJP government in Haryana continues to impose fresh conditions on farmers "with the intent of ensuring that the government does not have to procure crops."

"Yet another scam Instead of actually procuring wheat and mustard, the government is imposing one bizarre condition after another upon the farmers. Conditions such as portal registration, gate passes, biometric verification, tractor registration numbers, general verification, and the requirement of a guarantor are being arbitrarily imposed," he said.

"Farmers are being treated like criminals; all in all, the government's objective appears to be to keep farmers entangled in this bureaucratic maze so that it can avoid having to procure their crops altogether," He added.

Hooda, who was speaking to reporters in Naraingarh, claimed that during the Congress government procurement took place smoothly.

He was accompanied by state Congress president Rao Narender Singh and several party MLAs as he toured mandis (grain markets).

On Thursday, Hooda met farmers, labourers, and 'arhtiyas' (commission agents) in Naraingarh, Barara and Sadhaura mandis to assess the situation on the ground.

"The BJP government does not want to let go of even a single opportunity to fleece the farmers. This is because it is an anti-farmer government, in every sense," he alleged.

"Caught between the government's oppressive policies on one hand and the vagaries of the weather on the other, the farmers are being crushed. Due to incessant unseasonal rain, the standing crops have been ruined. Under these circumstances, the government must immediately conduct a special girdawari (crop damage assessment) and provide compensation to the farmers," he stated.

The Congress leader demanded the government offer a bonus per quintal to the farmers.

MLA Rao Narender Singh alleged mismanagement in the mandis and said the farmers are facing great difficulties in selling their produce.

He said that recent rain caused heavy damage to standing crops, and the grains stored in mandis are soaked.

Government Response to Criticism

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the Opposition of spreading "misinformation" that his government had imposed many unnecessary conditions on the purchase of crops.

The government has implemented comprehensive reforms in the procurement system and appointed nodal officers in every mandi (grain market), Saini told reporters in Chandigarh after chairing a meeting of the state cabinet here.

Saini said that these technology-based initiatives have enhanced transparency, accountability and efficiency in the procurement process, ultimately benefiting farmers.

Rajya Sabha Elections Controversy

Meanwhile, responding to questions on five Congress MLAs who had allegedly cross-voted in last month's Rajya Sabha elections for two seats from Haryana, Hooda asserted that these MLAs ought to resign immediately on moral grounds.

He said these MLAs did not only betray their party but also betrayed the very people who elected them.

Haryana Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) recommended suspension of the five legislators for allegedly cross-voting.

"I have also forwarded their names, along with my accompanying notes, to the party leadership. Further action will be initiated at the party high command level," Rao Narendra Singh said.

He said the Congress had fielded the five as candidates and the public, placing its trust in the party, ensured their victory.

"If these individuals betray the very party that supported them, the public will undoubtedly teach them a lesson. No MLA can hope to escape accountability by resorting to falsehoods," he added.