Hong Kong on boil as protestors refuse to back down

An estimated two million protestors took to Hong Kong's streets on Sunday demanding the permanent scrapping of the controversial bill that threatens to send criminal suspects to mainland China for prosecution, a day after the city government suspended it indefinitely.

IMAGE: An estimated two million protesters took to the streets on Sunday demanding that Hong Kong's leaders step down and withdraw the extradition bill. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

On Monday, however, protestors agreed to move to a space near the legislative council, the government headquarters, which enabled the authorities to reopen the streets for traffic.

Also on Monday, the city's leading pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, who was jailed in May for contempt, walked out of prison and immediately vowed to join the unprecedented protests rocking Hong Kong. " No matter what happens, I will join the protest soon," he told journalists.

IMAGE: People protesting against the extradition bill rest outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, on June 17, 2019. Photograph: Thomas Peter / Reuters

The city's chief executive Carrie Lam made a stunning reversal on Saturday and halted the controversial amendment from becoming a law, only days after vowing to push ahead with it. But, in addition to the scrapping, the protestors also called for Lam's resignation for pushing ahead with the law, Al Jazeera reported.

Former legislative councillor and activist Lee Cheuk Yan told reporters that the now-dormant law "can be revived by Carrie Lam at any time", adding that it was important to continue opposing the government on the issue, particularly after the violence and arrests of Wednesday.

IMAGE: Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong addresses the crowds outside the Legislative Council building during a demonstration demanding that Hong Kong's leaders step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, on June 17, 2019. Photograph: Thomas Peter / Reuters

"We want the government to condemn this police violence. We don't want Hong Kong to be ruled by fear," the activist was quoted as saying.

Large numbers of protesters began to gather in the city's Victoria Park just after midday on Sunday, donning black and wearing white ribbons on their chests.

IMAGE: Messages against Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam are seen during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, on June 17, 2019. Photograph: Jorge Silva / Reuters

Many of them carried bunches of white flowers to honour a man who died after falling from the terrace of a luxury mall in the business district of Admiralty on Saturday, shortly after Lam's announcement.

Lam, the top official in Hong Kong, on Saturday said that the passage of the bill would be suspended and a second reading due to take place this month cancelled. There is no timeline for discussions around the bill to resume, Lam said, and she indicated it likely will not pass this year, CNN reported.

IMAGE: Protesters negotiate with the police outside the Legislative Council building during a demonstration against the extradition bill in Hong Kong, on June 17, 2019. Photograph: Thomas Peter / Reuters

But for the protesters, a suspension is not enough. They fear the bill could be used to extradite residents to mainland China for political or inadvertent business offences and are pushing for it to be shelved completely.

Sunday's protest follows violent clashes between police and protesters Wednesday, after tens of thousands of mostly young people surrounded the city's government headquarters, forcing legislators to postpone a debate on the bill.

Protest organisers are calling for authorities to drop charges against the 11 people arrested during protests on Wednesday, amid widespread criticism of police tactics.