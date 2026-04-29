Indore Family Demands CBI Investigation Into Honeymoon Murder Case

The family of an Indore man murdered on his honeymoon is demanding a CBI investigation after his wife, accused of masterminding the crime, was granted bail, raising concerns about the integrity of the investigation.

Photograph: Courtesy @m_devsingh/Instagram

Key Points Family of Raja Raghuvanshi seeks CBI probe into his murder during his honeymoon.

Wife, Sonam, accused of being the mastermind, was granted bail by a Meghalaya court.

Family alleges manipulation in the investigation and lack of transparency.

The family plans to challenge the bail decision in the Meghalaya High Court.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in Meghalaya after he went missing during his honeymoon.

The family of slain Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi has sought to know how a court in Meghalaya granted bail to his wife Sonam despite her being the alleged "mastermind" of his murder, and demanded a CBI probe into the case.

Seeking justice, Raghuvanshi's family members on Tuesday said they will move the Meghalaya High Court against the lower court's decision to grant bail to Sonam.

Honeymoon Turns Deadly: The Mysterious Disappearance

Transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi went missing on May 23 last year during the couple's honeymoon, and his mutilated body was found on June 2 from a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya. Sonam and several others, including her alleged boyfriend, were arrested in the case.

A court in Meghalaya granted bail to Sonam on Tuesday.

Family's Outcry: Questioning the Bail Grant

Later, talking to reporters, Raja's mother, Uma, choked with emotion, said she couldn't understand how Sonam was granted bail despite being the "mastermind" of her son's murder.

"The Meghalaya Police thoroughly investigated the case over the past nine months, but it was beyond our understanding how the game suddenly changed in a month or two," she said.

"We only demand one thing from the government - justice for my innocent son, who was murdered. I want a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into this case," she added.

Legal Challenges: Seeking Justice in High Court

Raja's elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, said his family will challenge the lower court's decision to grant bail to Sonam in the Meghalaya HC.

"While arguing for Sonam's bail application in the court, her lawyer primarily emphasised that the Meghalaya Police did not properly inform her of the specific reason for her arrest, violating legal provisions," he said.

Vipin suspected "manipulation" in the investigation, saying the prosecution has not yet provided him with a copy of the chargesheet, nor has he had a chance to review it properly.

Arrest and Chargesheet: Key Details of the Case

Sonam was arrested on June 9, 2025, in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, for her alleged involvement in the conspiracy to murder her husband, and was in judicial custody in Shillong District Jail for more than 10 months.

In September last year, the Meghalaya Police submitted a 790-page chargesheet, naming eight persons, including Sonam and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwah, as the accused.