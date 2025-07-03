HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Did Sonam marry Raj Kushwaha after killing Raja?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 03, 2025 19:10 IST

The elder brother of the Indore man killed while honeymooning in Meghalaya said on Thursday that he believes the main accused Sonam, also the deceased's wife, may have married her aide while hiding in Indore post the crime.

IMAGE: Sonam Raghuvanshi at the Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna, on June 10, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Raja Raghuvanshi went missing on May 23 and his body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district in the north eastern state.

His wife Sonam and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha are among those arrested.

 

"We have come to know that Meghalaya police have recovered two mangalsutras. One was gifted to Sonam as per tradition when she and Raja married on May 11. The second one may be related to Sonam and Kushwaha's marriage. They might have married when she was hiding here," the deceased's elder brother Vipin told reporters.

He also attacked Sonam's brother Govind who had initially come to the deceased's house and sought forgiveness for the alleged deeds of his sister.

"Now, Govind is giving statements in the media expressing his desire to meet Sonam. He can meet Sonam and also appoint a lawyer to save her. But if he wants to do all this, why did he come to our house after his sister's arrest and play with the emotions of our family? We are constantly getting betrayed by Sonam and her family," Vipin alleged.

The eight persons held by Meghalaya police for the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi are currently in judicial custody.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
