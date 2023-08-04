News
Home secretary Bhalla gets 4th extension, to retire in Aug next year

Home secretary Bhalla gets 4th extension, to retire in Aug next year

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 04, 2023 19:25 IST
Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Friday given another one-year extension, his fourth in the post, till August 22, 2024, according to a personnel ministry order.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla (right) during a high-level meeting in New Delhi, June 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bhalla, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed home secretary in August 2019.

 

He was to retire in November 2020 after attaining 60 years of age.

His tenure was first extended on October 17, 2020 till August 22, 2021.

Subsequently, his term was extended for one-year each in 2021 and in 2022.

The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the extension in service of Bhalla for a further period of one year beyond August 22, 2023 ie, up to August 22, 2024, the order said.

The latest extension will allow Bhalla to stay in the post during the general elections due early next year.

His extension comes a day after cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba was given one year extension, his third extension, beyond August 30, 2023.

Prior to joining home ministry, Bhalla worked as power secretary and director general of foreign trade among others.

He has also handled various assignments in his cadre states of Assam and Meghalaya.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
