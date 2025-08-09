Holy Mace Of Lord Shiva Reaches Pahalgam

The revered Chhari Mubarak, the holy mace of Lord Shiva, reached Pahalgam on Saturday, August 9, 2025, marking the start of traditional rituals associated with the Amarnath Yatra.

The mace, accompanied by head priest Mahant Deependra Giri, began its journey from the Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar on Monday, August 4, 2025, and reached the Chhari Vishram Sthal in Pahalgam.

As part of the day's religious observances, devotees participated in a bhoomi pujan, Navgrah Pujan (prayers to the nine celestial deities), and the symbolic hoisting of the religious flag, signifying divine blessings and the readiness for the coming stages of the pilgrimage.

These rituals mark an important spiritual milestone, setting the tone for the final leg of the journey to the Amarnath cave shrine.

Mahant Deepindra Giri, head priest and custodian of the Chhari Mubarak along with sadhus, carrying the holy mace of Lord Shiva, proceed towards the Amarnath Cave Shrine at an altitude of 14,800 feet in Pahalgam, August 9, 2025.

