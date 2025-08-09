HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Holy Mace Of Lord Shiva Reaches Pahalgam

Holy Mace Of Lord Shiva Reaches Pahalgam

By UMAR GANIE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 09, 2025 18:13 IST

x

The revered Chhari Mubarak, the holy mace of Lord Shiva, reached Pahalgam on Saturday, August 9, 2025, marking the start of traditional rituals associated with the Amarnath Yatra.

The mace, accompanied by head priest Mahant Deependra Giri, began its journey from the Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar on Monday, August 4, 2025, and reached the Chhari Vishram Sthal in Pahalgam.

As part of the day's religious observances, devotees participated in a bhoomi pujan, Navgrah Pujan (prayers to the nine celestial deities), and the symbolic hoisting of the religious flag, signifying divine blessings and the readiness for the coming stages of the pilgrimage.

These rituals mark an important spiritual milestone, setting the tone for the final leg of the journey to the Amarnath cave shrine.

 

IMAGE: Mahant Deepindra Giri, head priest and custodian of the Chhari Mubarak along with sadhus, carrying the holy mace of Lord Shiva, proceed towards the Amarnath Cave Shrine at an altitude of 14,800 feet in Pahalgam, August 9, 2025, here and below. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
UMAR GANIE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Lord Shiva's Mace Leaves For Amarnath
Lord Shiva's Mace Leaves For Amarnath
On The Way To The Amarnath Shrine
On The Way To The Amarnath Shrine
A SiddhiVinayak Temple In Srinagar!
A SiddhiVinayak Temple In Srinagar!
8 Lord Brahma Temples Of India
8 Lord Brahma Temples Of India
8 Snake Temples Around The World
8 Snake Temples Around The World

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Introducing Rediff Pay

webstory image 2

Suresh Wadkar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

Raksha Bandhan: Sisters & Brothers We Worship

VIDEOS

SEE: Rudrastra- India's longest freight train with 354 wagons, 7 engines4:37

SEE: Rudrastra- India's longest freight train with 354...

Disha Patani dazzles in pink outfit0:52

Disha Patani dazzles in pink outfit

Grand Aadi Pooram Chariot Festival at Madurai's Kallalagar Temple1:10

Grand Aadi Pooram Chariot Festival at Madurai's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV