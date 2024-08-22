News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Bomb' message in AI flight's toilet causes 'emergency' at Kerala airport

'Bomb' message in AI flight's toilet causes 'emergency' at Kerala airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 22, 2024 11:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A full emergency was declared at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday after a bomb threat message was found in the washroom of an Air India flight arriving from Mumbai, according to airport sources.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Air India on Facebook

The pilot of the aircraft informed the ATC about the threat after a 'Bomb in flight' message, written on a tissue paper, was found in the washroom of the plane, they said.

They also said that the police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

The aircraft is currently being inspected by security agencies, including a bomb detection squad, the sources said, adding that the passengers who travelled on the flight are presently waiting for their luggage to be delivered.

 

Meanwhile, Air India, in a statement, said that a specific security alert was detected on flight AI 657 during cruise from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram and "the crew carried out all the laid down security drills keeping passenger safety as top priority."

"All passengers and crew disembarked safely. Air India accords top priority to the safety of its passengers and crew," an airline spokesperson said.

The flight with 135 passengers landed safely at the airport around 8 am and was moved to an isolation bay, airport sources said earlier.

Passengers were safely evacuated from the flight by 8.44 am, they said.

The bomb threat was communicated by the pilot at 7.30 am as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the sources said.

Subsequently, a full emergency was declared at the airport at 7.36 am, they said.

"There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted," the sources said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SEE: Dramatic scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare
SEE: Dramatic scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare
Emergency at Mum airport after bomb threat on flight
Emergency at Mum airport after bomb threat on flight
IndiGo derosters 6 over Varanasi flight bomb scare
IndiGo derosters 6 over Varanasi flight bomb scare
Recipe: Mayur's Shepu Che Thalipeeth
Recipe: Mayur's Shepu Che Thalipeeth
Political unrest shakes BCB: What it means for Shakib
Political unrest shakes BCB: What it means for Shakib
How will...: SC asks protesting docs to resume work
How will...: SC asks protesting docs to resume work
Sara's Pretty Hot Vacay Style
Sara's Pretty Hot Vacay Style

More like this

'Just for fun': Boy on threat email to Delhi airport

'Just for fun': Boy on threat email to Delhi airport

41 airports in India get hoax bomb threat emails

41 airports in India get hoax bomb threat emails

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances