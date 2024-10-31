News
Home  » News » Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces in Kutch

Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces in Kutch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 31, 2024 16:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the personnel of the Border Security Force, Army, Navy and Air Force near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers sweets to a BSF jawan, at Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area, Katch, Gujarat, October 31, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi reached Lakki Nala in Sir Creek area after landing at Koteshwar in Kutch from Ekta Nagar, said a BSF official.

 

"He celebrated Diwali by offering sweets to jawans," the official added.

In a video shared by officials, Modi, wearing a BSF uniform, can be seen offering sweets to the personnel on board a patrol vessel.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister which is celebrated as National Unity Day.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
