HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Historic bond': Trump's message to India on 77th Republic Day

'Historic bond': Trump's message to India on 77th Republic Day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 26, 2026 18:33 IST

x

The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies, US President Donald Trump said on Monday as he greeted India on its 77th Republic Day celebrations.

IMAGE: The India-US ties witnessed a major downturn after President Donald Trump slapped a whopping 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive levy over Russian oil purchases. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump's greetings came amid continuing strain in ties between the two countries over a range of issues, including Washington's policies on trade and tariffs.

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day," the US president said.

 

"The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies," he added.

Trump's message was put out on social media by the US embassy in New Delhi.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also extended greetings to India on the occasion of the Republic Day and said the two nations share a "historic bond".

"From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

"I look forward to working together to advance our shared objectives in the year ahead," Rubio said in a statement.

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor also greeted India after attending the Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path.

"Happy Republic Day, India! Honored to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time, a celebration of India's Constitution and democratic spirit. Thrilled to see the US-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the US-India strategic partnership," he said.

US-origin transport aircraft C-130J and Apache helicopters were among the aerial platforms that figured in the parade.

The India-US ties witnessed a major downturn after President Donald Trump slapped a whopping 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive levy over Russian oil purchases.

Both sides have held multiple rounds of negotiations last year to firm up the proposed bilateral trade deal. However, it could not be sealed yet, largely in view of Washington's demands to open up India's farm and dairy sectors.

Apart from the tariff issue, the relations came under strain on a number of other issues that included US President Donald Trump's claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year and Washington's new immigration policy. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Trump says good trade deal with India soon, hails Modi
Trump says good trade deal with India soon, hails Modi
India a messenger of peace: Prez Murmu in R-Day eve address
India a messenger of peace: Prez Murmu in R-Day eve address
At Davos, Trump repeats claim of stopping India-Pak war
At Davos, Trump repeats claim of stopping India-Pak war
Tariffs on India 'huge success', may be rolled back: US
Tariffs on India 'huge success', may be rolled back: US
Trump unveils 'Board of Peace', India skips ceremony
Trump unveils 'Board of Peace', India skips ceremony

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 2

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 3

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

India showcases 'Sindoor' valour and cultural hues at R-Day celebrations1:06

India showcases 'Sindoor' valour and cultural hues at...

'Bajrang' formations by Rafale dazzle skies at Republic Day parade0:20

'Bajrang' formations by Rafale dazzle skies at Republic...

Watch: EU leaders von der Leyen and Antonio Costa depart with Prez Murmu after parade2:25

Watch: EU leaders von der Leyen and Antonio Costa depart...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO