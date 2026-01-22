HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump says good trade deal with India soon, hails Modi

January 22, 2026 00:04 IST

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has great respect for his 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they are going to have a good trade deal, according to a media report.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks on the sidelines of the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Photograph: Laurent Gillieron/Pool via Reuters

"I have great respect for your prime minister. He's a fantastic man and a friend of mine. We are going to have a good deal," Moneycontrol quoted Trump as saying.

The report said the brief statement was made exclusively to it in a reply to a question on the India-US trade agreement.

The US President was in Davos to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
