Trump says good trade deal with India soon, hails Modi

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has great respect for his 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they are going to have a good trade deal, according to a media report.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks on the sidelines of the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Photograph: Laurent Gillieron/Pool via Reuters

"I have great respect for your prime minister. He's a fantastic man and a friend of mine. We are going to have a good deal," Moneycontrol quoted Trump as saying.

The report said the brief statement was made exclusively to it in a reply to a question on the India-US trade agreement.

The US President was in Davos to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.