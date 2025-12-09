HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hindu woman, minor daughter kidnapped in Pak

Hindu woman, minor daughter kidnapped in Pak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 09, 2025 15:19 IST

A Pakistani Hindu woman and her minor daughter have been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Sindh province, officials said.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The incident took place on Saturday in the Sindhi Mohalla in Sher Shah, Karachi.

According to initial accounts provided by the family, the woman was taken away by three armed individuals who forced her into a white Alto car moments after she stepped out of her home.

 

The case has sparked a wave of fear and concern within the local community.

Shiva Kaachi, a civil rights activist for the Hindu community in the Sindh province, said Rani and her minor daughter were still missing, and her family feared she would be forcibly converted to Islam and then married off to one of the abductors.

"We have managed to get a FIR registered, but it was a deeply alarming situation the way three unidentified armed men abducted the Hindu mother and her daughter," he said.

He appealed to the senior police officials to take notice and take action, as Hindu girls and women were now being frequently abducted and forcibly converted to Islam and then married off to Muslim men who, in most cases, are much older than them.

Kachi, who runs his office in Mirpurkhas, Sindh, said he himself had been receiving death threats from groups who are involved in this menace of kidnapping and forcibly converting Hindu girls, mostly from poor families.

"I have received death threats on the phone, and I fear for my life, but I have reported the matter to the police and have asked for security."

Meanwhile, in another case, in Umerkot city in the Sindh province, armed men tried to kidnap a Hindu girl who had recently got married.

Bhagvi was going home with her husband to meet her parents when armed men tried to kidnap her. However, she was fortunate that the armed men could not abduct her as people stepped in and attacked the armed men, forcing them to drive away.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
