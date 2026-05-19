Hindu groups hold victory celebration at Bhojshala

Hindu groups are celebrating unrestricted access to the Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh following a favourable court ruling and ASI order, marking a significant victory in the long-standing dispute over the site.

IMAGE: Devotees perform havan at Bhojshala complex following the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order granting them the right to worship, in Dhar on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Hindu groups celebrate unrestricted access to the Bhojshala complex after a court order.

Devotees thronged the Bhojshala complex for prayers and the installation of an eternal flame.

The Madhya Pradesh high court ruled the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

The Archaeological Survey of India granted Hindus unrestricted access for worship and learning at the Bhojshala complex.

Demands are being made to bring back the original idol of Goddess Vagdevi from London.

Hindu groups organised a 'victory celebration' at the historic Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday, days after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) granted the community unrestricted access to the monument for worship.

A large number of devotees from Dhar and other places thronged the complex as 'Mahavijay Mahotsav' began with prayers to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and installation of akhanda jyoti (eternal flame), organisers said.

Bhojshala Satyagraha and Celebrations

Bhoj Utsav Samiti member Gopal Sharma said a 'satyagraha' is organised at Bhojshala every Tuesday, and this week's programme is being observed as a 'Mahasatyagraha' in view of the recent verdict of the MP high court and decisions of the ASI.

Fireworks would be organised later in the day as part of the victory celebrations, members of the samiti said.

Demand for the Return of Goddess Vagdevi Idol

Some devotees have also demanded that the original idol of Goddess Vagdevi, currently believed to be in London, be brought back and installed at Bhojshala.

On Sunday, Hindu groups installed a replica of the deity's idol at the complex and held day-long rituals, the organisers said.

Court Ruling and ASI Order

The HC on Friday ruled that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while simultaneously quashing a decades-old ASI order that allowed the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at the site.

The ASI on Saturday granted the Hindus unrestricted access to the monument for worship and other purposes.

As Bhojshala was a centre of learning and research on the Sanskrit language, grammar and literature besides being a temple, the Hindu community shall have unrestricted access to the complex 'in connection with the ancient practice of learning and worship of Goddess Saraswati', an official had said quoting the ASI order.

Claims Over the Bhojshala Complex

The case was decided by the HC after both Hindus and Muslims staked claims over the 11th-century monument.

A group of Jain community members had also staked a claim to the ASI-protected site.

Following the court ruling last week, a large number of devotees visited the Bhojshala complex on Monday and Tuesday.

Members of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti also briefed visitors about the historical pillars and inscriptions at the site.