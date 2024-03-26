News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hindus offer prayers at Bhojshala even as ASI survey continues

Hindus offer prayers at Bhojshala even as ASI survey continues

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: March 26, 2024 14:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hindus offered prayers at the contentious Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday, with a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continuing its court-mandated survey.

IMAGE: A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrives at Bhojshala Complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh to conduct the survey which began on March 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

As per an ASI order of April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaaz at the site on Fridays.

Hindu devotees reached the historical complex around 7.15 am before the start of the survey.

 

On March 11, the Madhya Pradesh high court directed the ASI to carry out within six weeks a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque.

Acting on the court directives, the ASI team, accompanied by senior police and administrative officials, on March 22 began its survey at the disputed complex in the tribal-dominated district.

Balveer Singh, vice president of Bhoj Utsav Samiti, said that the ASI survey will bring out a better solution to the dispute.

He claimed that this was a temple of Maa Saraswati and demanded that it be given to Hindus.

Earlier, noted archaeologist K K Muhammed had also claimed the contentious complex was a Saraswati temple and later converted into an Islamic place of worship.

It is believed that Raja Bhoj, a Hindu king, had installed the statue of Vagdevi in Bhojshala in 1034 AD.

Hindu groups say the British took this statue to London in 1875.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Modi Make India A Hindu Rashtra ?
Will Modi Make India A Hindu Rashtra ?
'Prime Minister Has Become High Priest Of Hinduism'
'Prime Minister Has Become High Priest Of Hinduism'
'Vedas do not refer to anything called Hinduism'
'Vedas do not refer to anything called Hinduism'
6 Chinese nationals killed in suicide attack in Pak
6 Chinese nationals killed in suicide attack in Pak
'Kohli has turned Indian cricketers into athletes'
'Kohli has turned Indian cricketers into athletes'
Border-Gavaskar series opener to be held in Perth
Border-Gavaskar series opener to be held in Perth
Amid row, Sukhu calls Kangana 'daughter of Himachal'
Amid row, Sukhu calls Kangana 'daughter of Himachal'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Muslims should give Gyanvapi, Mathura to Hindus'

'Muslims should give Gyanvapi, Mathura to Hindus'

Kashi, Mathura issues shouldn't...: Muslim body chief

Kashi, Mathura issues shouldn't...: Muslim body chief

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances