2,900 incidents: India on unabated minority attacks in Bangladesh

2,900 incidents: India on unabated minority attacks in Bangladesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 26, 2025 20:54 IST

India on Friday said the "unremitting hostilities" against minorities in Bangladesh are a matter of "grave concern" as it demanded punishment for the perpetrators involved in the lynching of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh area last week.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo/Reuters

New Delhi also reacted cautiously to the return to Dhaka of Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting chairman Tarique Rahman after 17 years, saying it should be seen in the context of India's push for ensuring free, fair and inclusive parliamentary polls in that country.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India condemned the recent killing of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das and demanded action against those involved in the killing.

 

"The unremitting hostilities against the minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists at the hands of extremists is a matter of grave concern."

"We condemn the recent gruesome killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

Bangladeshi authorities have already arrested 12 people for Das's murder.

"Over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities including cases of killings, arson and land grab have been documented by independent sources during the tenure of the interim government," Jaiswal said.

"These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggeration or dismissed as political violence," he added.

Bangladesh has witnessed a fresh wave of unrest and political instability following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was a prominent face in last year's mass protests that forced the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government.

His killing has also triggered some fresh strain in India-Bangladesh ties as certain elements in that country sought to link New Delhi to his death.

India dismissed the charges.

"We have rejected the false narrative that has been projected in Bangladesh. The law and order situation and developments happening there is the responsibility of the government of Bangladesh. To portray a narrative where things go in another direction is completely false and we reject that," Jaiswal said.

The external affairs ministry spokesperson said India is closely following all the developments in the neighbouring country.

"India stands for strengthening our ties with the people of Bangladesh. We favour peace and stability in Bangladesh. And we stand for free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections in Bangladesh," he said.

The parliamentary elections are slated for February 12.

On the killing of another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal alias Samrat, by a mob in Rajbari Town on Wednesday night, Jaiswal appeared to link it to deteriorating security situation and hostilities towards minorities in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh government said Mondal was accused in several serious cases, including murder and extortion and that the incident was not a communal attack.

On BNP leader Rahman's return to Bangladesh from London, Jaiswal said: "As you are aware, India supports free, fair and inclusive elections in Bangladesh. This development should be seen in that context."

Rahman, 60, returned to Dhaka to a rousing welcome by thousands of his supporters on Thursday -- a homecoming that is expected to energise the BNP ahead of the February 12 parliamentary elections.

"India wants close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh which is rooted in the Liberation struggle and strengthened through various development and people-to-people initiatives," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
