One more Hindu man shot dead in Bangladesh

An Ansar member named Bajendra Biswas (40) was killed after being shot by a colleague in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh. The accused Ansar member, Noman Mia, has been arrested, RTV Online reported.

IMAGE: Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad take out a protest rally against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Yes, the incident is confirmed", Monindra Nath, acting secretary general of Bangladesh Hindu Buddah Christian Unity Council told ANI over the phone.

"The incident took place on Monday (29 December) at around 6:30 pm at Sultana Sweaters Limited factory in the Mehrabari area of the upazila", the report said.

"The deceased Ansar member Bajendra Biswas was the son of Probitra Biswas of Kadirpur village under Sylhet Sadar upazila. The accused, Noman Mia, is the son of Lutfar Rahman of Baluturi Bazar area under Taherpur Police Station in Sunamganj district," it added.

"According to police and local sources, a total of 20 Ansar members were on duty at the Sultana Sweaters Limited factory. At the time of the incident, Ansar members Noman Mia and Bajendra Das were sitting together. During that time, a shot was fired from the shotgun in Noman Mia's possession, seriously injuring Bajendra Das in his left thigh", the report said.

Later, his colleagues rescued him and took him to the Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

"Confirming the matter, APC Md Azahar Ali, an Ansar member on duty with the Labib Group and an eyewitness to the incident, said that at the time of the incident, Noman Mia and Bajendra Das were sitting together in his room. Suddenly, Noman Mia pressed the shotgun against Bajendra Das's thigh and said, "Shall I shoot?" and then fired. After that, Noman fled the scene. He also stated that he did not see any argument or dispute between them prior to the incident," the RTV Online reported.

"Speaking on the matter around 1:00 am early Tuesday, Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun, additional superintendent of police (finance and administration) of Mymensingh district, said that the accused Noman was arrested in an immediate operation.

He added that a thorough investigation has been launched to determine the actual cause of the incident. The body has been sent to the morgue of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, and legal proceedings are underway," it said.