Himanta's latest: Gogoi visited Pak on ISI invitation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan on an invitation from its spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence, and that he worked closely with the establishment of the neighbouring nation.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with state BJP president Dilip Saikia and others take part in a Tiranga Yatra, in Guwahati on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function in Guwahati, Sarma asserted that the government has documentary evidence to support this claim, and 'every proof will be presented before the public by September 10' after proper verification.

"Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan on an invitation of the ISI. For the first time, I am saying this. We have documents of the same. He did not go for tourism purposes. He went there definitely for taking training," the CM claimed.

The Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha went there on a direct invitation of the Pakistan government and 'it was dangerous', Sarma said.

"... He was (working) closely with the Pakistan establishment. When does the Home Department send an invitation? It is only to impart training. Otherwise, why would ISI invite him?

"An invitation from the foreign affairs (department) or any university is altogether a different thing. This was not from the foreign affairs or cultural departments. He went there on a direct invitation from the home department of Pakistan," Sarma asserted.

Gogoi, meanwhile, slammed Sarma over his accusation and questioned his mental state due to issues at the home front.

In a series of posts on X, Gogoi said Sarma's recent remarks were 'insane and nonsense' and that he was behaving like an 'IT cell troll' without talking with facts.

'For some reason best known to him I have been on his radar since my entry into Assam. He has made many baseless remarks about me in the past 13 years. The most recent one borders on insanity and the absurd,' the Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha said.

He expressed his concern for the health condition of the chief minister of Assam.

'It is often said that when there is something bothering at home, it reflects in the mental state of the person. We will ensure that after 2026 he gets to have some rest,' Gogoi said.

The chief minister, however, stressed that the state government has proof of Gogoi's actions, and there is no way to escape from it.

"All his paths are closed. We have seen the evidence. Only we need time till September to get the papers. We have to submit a notice and then the embassy will provide us with the documents. September 10 is final and please do not ask about this again till that time, or else people will think that this CM has no other work apart from it," he said.

The Assam CM and the Bharatiya Janata Party have been attacking Gogoi over his wife's alleged connection with ISI.

Sarma had claimed that Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn had travelled 19 times between India and Pakistan.

Sarma also criticised a section of the media, stating that there is nothing childish as being projected by some local outlets here about Gogoi visiting Pakistan after receiving a letter from the home department of that country.

"It is a very serious matter. Wait till September 10 and you will be shocked to know the details.

"When I am stating every 24 hours from the CM's chair that we have definite evidence, you should believe the CM and be ready to sacrifice your love and affection (for Gogoi)," he said.

Sarma also asserted that there is no point criticising the BJP over the matter, and asserted that if any leader from the ruling party has visited Pakistan on an invitation from its home department, the government will nab him immediately.

"There is no compromise with Pakistan. This is a very serious offence outside the purview of elections. Otherwise, I could have presented it just before the assembly polls in April next year.

"For sports or religious purposes, people visit. All Congress, BJP members from Punjab visit Pakistan Gurudwara; that's a different thing and it is allowed under special permission. However, if someone from the BJP is engaged in business or went there on invitation of the Pakistan government, definitely I will forward the name to our national president J P Nadda for necessary action," he said.

Sarma also advised Gogoi not to make 'childish statements' asking for proof.

"He (Gogoi) also knows that I have the proof. Only those need to be certified by the court, and I need three months for that process," he said.

When pointed out about Gogoi's omission from the all-party delegation travelling to world capitals to put across India's resolve to tackle terrorism against the backdrop of 'Operation Sindoor', Sarma said three parliamentarians from the northeast are included and people here are very happy over that.

"One from Nagaland and two from Assam are there. We are immensely proud and we feel our three MPs will be able to contribute meaningfully in presenting India's case on the global platform.

"Pakistan is a terrorist state and is now trying to create disturbances in Bangladesh, too, which may directly affect the northeast. So, I believe Assam MPs Bhubaneswar Kalita and Pradan Baruah will be able to present India's and NE's concerns in front of the world stage," the CM said.

Asked about Gogoi's exclusion from the delegation despite the Congress recommending the Assam MP's name, Sarma said both Kalita and Barua are experienced parliamentarians.

"There is no controversy attached to them and they have no direct or indirect relation with Pakistan. So, I believe they will be able to represent Assam in a more appropriate way," he said.

In March, the chief minister had said the state government may seek help from agencies like Interpol in investigating the alleged interference of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who is claimed to have links with Colburn, in India's internal affairs.

Sheikh, an advisor of the Pakistan Planning Commission and a former colleague of Colburn, was charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).