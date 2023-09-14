News
Chaos in Assam assembly over allegation against Himanta's wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 14, 2023 12:51 IST
Opposition MLAs staged a walkout from the Assam assembly on Thursday after the speaker refused an adjournment motion to discuss the allegation that a company linked to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife got Rs 10 crore as subsidy under a central scheme.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress had given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the matter.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary, at the end of the Question Hour, rejected the notice, stating that it was "not in order" and the issue does not merit an adjournment motion.

 

Refusing to accept the ruling, Congress MLAs along with the lone Communist Party of India-Marxist legislator and an Independent MLA, stormed into the Well with placards, raising slogans.

As the chaos refused to subside, the speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

When the House re-convened, the opposition MLAs once again started demonstrating, demanding the discussion. Speaker Daimary again adjourned proceedings for 10 minutes.

With Daimary refusing to allow the adjournment motion even when the House reassembled after the second adjournment, the Congress and AIUDF MLAs along with the CPI(M) legislator and the Independent MLA walked out of the House.

On Wednesday, Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi claimed in a social media post that the website of the Ministry of Food Processing shows the CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's firm Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd has received Rs 10 crore as part of credit credit-linked subsidy.

The chief minister, in multiple posts, refuted the allegation.

Himanta Sarma's wife sues Sisodia for Rs 100 cr
Himanta Sarma: BJP's deal-maker in the northeast
They just won one state and...: Himanta's dig at Cong
Maratha quota activist Jarange ends fast on 17th day
When Manushi, Rekha, Raveena Glittered!
Aug's wholesale price based inflation remains negative
Remains Of A Temple Found In Ayodhya
