Major LSD Supplier Arrested in Gurugram, Narcotics Network Uncovered

Major LSD Supplier Arrested in Gurugram, Narcotics Network Uncovered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 13, 2026 18:46 IST

March 13, 2026 18:46 IST

Himachal Pradesh Police dismantle a significant LSD drug trafficking network with the arrest of a key supplier in Gurugram, revealing a complex exchange of narcotics.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Himachal Pradesh Police arrested Naviel Harrison, a major LSD supplier, in Gurugram.
  • The arrest uncovered a narcotics trafficking network involving LSD and cannabis.
  • Harrison supplied LSD to Sandeep Sharma in exchange for cannabis.
  • The seized LSD strips were valued at over Rs 1.1 crore.
  • Police investigation is ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the drug network.

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday said they have arrested a major supplier of LSD drug from Gurugram and uncovered a narcotics trafficking network.

The accused has been identified as Naviel Harrison (27), a native of Kerala's Calicut.

 

On March 10, the district police arrested two people -- Sandeep Sharma from Punjab's Moga and and Priya Sharma from Shimla's Sirmaur -- with approx 562 strips of LSD (11.57 grams), worth over Rs 1.1 crore, Shimla Additional Superintendent of Police said Abhishek Dhiman said.

Subsequently, the police interrogated the accused and also analyzed digital evidence to trace the supply chain.

Investigation revealed that the main supplier was a Kerela native, who was currently residing in Gurugram, he added.

Acting swiftly, police arrested the main supplier from Gurugram on Friday, Dhiman said.

Details of the Drug Exchange

Providing further information, the Additional SP revealed that both Harrison and Sandeep were in touch for a very long time via WhatsApp.

"While Harrison used to supply LSD to Sharma, he used to provide cannabis (ganja) to Harrison in exchange," he added.

The officer said that further investigation is underway and involvement of more individuals in this network is being investigated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk

