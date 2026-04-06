HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Ex-Serviceman Accused of Tying Up Girl for Stealing Fruit in Una

Ex-Serviceman Accused of Tying Up Girl for Stealing Fruit in Una

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 16:27 IST

x

A six-year-old girl in Una, Himachal Pradesh, was allegedly tied up as punishment for stealing guava, sparking widespread outrage and a police investigation into the ex-serviceman accused of the abuse.

Key Points

  • A six-year-old girl was allegedly tied to stairs as punishment for plucking guava in Una, Himachal Pradesh.
  • Videos of the alleged torture sparked public outrage and prompted intervention by authorities.
  • The accused ex-serviceman has been called for questioning by police and the Child Welfare Committee.
  • A case has been registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act.
  • The girl has been rescued and received a medical checkup, with authorities promising swift action.

A six-year-old migrant girl was allegedly kept tied to the stairs with ropes as punishment for plucking guava from an ex-serviceman's garden in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, officials said on Monday.

Purported videos of the alleged torture shot by passersby spread widely in and around Bahdla village, where the incident happened on Sunday, sparked outrage, bringing it to the notice of the administration.

 

The victim has been rescued and undergone medical checkup.

The ex-serviceman, who is accused of hitting the girl too while she was kept tied to stairs of his house, has been called for questioning by police and the Child Welfare Committee on Monday. Another video surfaced in which he is apologising for his action.

The administration sprang into action after a video of the incident went viral on social media following which a case was registered, police said.

The incident came to light when Rohit Jaswal, a Merchant Navy captain, was passing by and saw the girl tied to a staircase inside a house and immediately rushed to intervene.

Jaswal asked the ex-serviceman to release the girl, but he remained adamant and refused. Later, some youths recorded the girl tied up in his house, police said.

A purported video shows a man justifying tying up the girl, saying she was being punished for "stealing" guava. Amid cries, the girl is seen pleading the passerby shooting the video "uncle save me".

The video surfaced on Sunday, triggering massive public outrage. Jaswal rescued the girl from the clutches of the accused, and safely escorted her back to her home. He also alerted the police and Child Helpline immediately, police said.

When a Child Helpline team arrived, the ex-serviceman immediately apologised for his actions. The victim was then sent for a medical examination at the Regional Hospital in Una.

The matter was being treated with utmost seriousness and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jatin Lal and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Hiremath have issued directives for swift action, police said.

A case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act has been registered and thorough investigation into the matter is underway and strict action will be taken against the guilty, the SP said.

The accused ex-serviceman is heard seeking apology in another video that surfaced on Monday. In the video, he purportedly seen admitting to tying up the girl and saying that he was not thinking clearly. He said he will not repeat such actions again.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Ex-Serviceman Faces Backlash for Allegedly Tying Up Girl for Stealing Fruit
Ex-Serviceman Faces Backlash for Allegedly Tying Up Girl for Stealing Fruit
SHOCKING: 14-year-old maid tortured, found locked in cupboard
SHOCKING: 14-year-old maid tortured, found locked in cupboard
WATCH: Real-life Mowgli found in UP jungle; lived with monkeys, walked on fours
WATCH: Real-life Mowgli found in UP jungle; lived with monkeys, walked on fours
Himachal Pradesh: Five arrested for assault, forcing man to transfer money via UPI
Himachal Pradesh: Five arrested for assault, forcing man to transfer money via UPI
A Cooking Pot Saved This Child!
A Cooking Pot Saved This Child!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 2

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 3

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

VIDEOS

Missiles Over Haifa and Hebron - Shocking Morning Scenes1:12

Missiles Over Haifa and Hebron - Shocking Morning Scenes

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall0:49

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual Panguni festival1:27

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO