Himachal Pradesh Appoints Chief Secretary Despite Corruption Allegations

Himachal Pradesh appoints Sanjay Gupta as its new chief secretary, a decision mired in controversy due to serious corruption allegations and legal challenges.

Key Points Sanjay Gupta appointed as Himachal Pradesh's chief secretary, sparking controversy.

CPI(M) demands removal of Gupta due to alleged corruption in the Chester Hill real estate project.

Allegations include irregularities in land transactions and violation of the Tenancy and Land Reforms Act.

Opposition leader Jairam Thakur criticises the appointment, citing pending FIRs against Gupta.

Gupta denies all allegations, claiming a conspiracy to defame him.

Sanjay Gupta, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh presently holding additional charge of chief secretary, has been appointed the state's chief secretary, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

Additional chief secretary Gupta was made officiating chief secretary on October 1, 2025, after former chief secretary Prabodh Saxena superannuated on September 30. Gupta has been promoted as regular chief secretary five days before his retirement on May 31.

Background of the Newly Appointed Chief Secretary

Born on June 5, 1966, Gupta holds a degree in civil engineering and a diploma in management.

The notification about the appointment of Gupta came two days after the Himachal Pradesh State Committee of Communist Party of India (Marxist) had demanded his removal as officiating chief secretary and legal proceedings against him.

Corruption Allegations and Political Reactions

"The decision has put a big question mark on the functioning of the Congress government in the state as there are serious corruption charges against Gupta regarding irregularities in the Chester Hill real estate project in Solan district," said CPI(M) leader and former mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Sanjay Chauhan.

On one hand, the government talks about zero tolerance towards corruption, while on the other hand, it has appointed an officer against whom several corruption-related cases are pending and whose conduct has also been questioned by the court, he added.

The party had demanded a judicial inquiry into the allegations of violation of Section 118 of the Tenancy and Land Reforms Act against the promoters of the Chester Hill project.

Details of the Alleged Land Irregularities

Earlier, advocate Vinay Sharma had given a complaint to the police for registration of a case against government officials and other persons involved in benami land transactions in the name of Chester Hill 2 and Chester Hill 4 in Solan on March 24.

Sharma alleged Gupta purchased approximately 3.18 acres of land in Punjab's Kharar costing about Rs 25 crore for Rs 1.38 crore, adding that funds derived from the Chester Hill case may have financed this land purchase.

Gupta denied all allegations and said two former chief secretaries were behind a conspiracy to defame him.

Opposition's Criticism of the Appointment

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is "completely compromised" by corrupt officials and has become a puppet of bureaucrats, said Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jairam Thakur in a statement.

He argued that at such a sensitive juncture when Gupta's appointment has been challenged in the High Court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), appointing him as the permanent chief secretary raises serious questions regarding the government's intentions.

He alleged that three FIRs have been registered against Gupta under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and his name has also surfaced in connection with the 'Chester Hill' benami property case.

This clearly suggests that these officials hold deep secrets concerning Congress leaders and their inner circle, he claimed.

He added that the chief minister is so "helpless" that he is effectively rewarding corrupt officials and is even contemplating granting them service extensions or re-appointments following their retirement.