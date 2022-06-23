News
Rediff.com  » News » Hijab row: K'taka college issues NOC to 2 Muslim girl students, TC to 1

Hijab row: K'taka college issues NOC to 2 Muslim girl students, TC to 1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 23, 2022 14:58 IST
Two Muslim girl students, who protested against the ban on wearing hijab at the university college in Mangaluru, have taken no-objection certificates from the college to join other colleges, while one was issued a transfer certificate. 

IMAGE: A student wearing hijab arrives for the Karnataka SSLC board exams, in Bengaluru, March 28, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Of the three girl students, two had held a press meet and questioned the decision of the university to strictly implement the uniform rule inside the campus.

 

Another girl, who joined the press conference, has written a letter of apology to the college authorities and is attending online classes, college principal Anasuya Rai said.

An MSc (chemistry) Muslim student hailing from Kerala has also taken a transfer certificate citing ill health, Rai said.

The NOC will enable the students join other undergraduate colleges.

They will be issued a TC when any other college approves their admission.

Mangalore University vice-chancellor P S Yadapadithaya had announced that the university will make special arrangements for Muslim girl students if they are not willing to adhere to uniform rules and want to join other colleges which do not have the restriction.

In March last, the Karnataka high court had dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom, saying the hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

Earlier in February, the Karnataka government had banned wearing clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public order in schools and colleges, which was challenged in the high court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
