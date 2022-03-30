News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 40 Muslim girls in Udupi abstain from exams over hijab row

40 Muslim girls in Udupi abstain from exams over hijab row

Source: PTI
March 30, 2022 12:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Forty Muslim girl students from Udupi district of Karnataka abstained from appearing for the first pre-university examination on Tuesday as they were apparently hurt by the recent high court verdict against wearing of hijab inside classrooms.

IMAGE: A student wearing hijab arrives for the Karnataka SSLC board exams, in Bengaluru, March 28, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo.

The students decided to not appear for the examination without wearing the headscarf as they were hurt by the March 15 order, sources said.

 

The Karnataka high court on March 15 had dismissed petitions seeking permission to wear the hijab inside the classroom, saying the headscarf is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith and also stated that the uniform dress rule should be followed in educational institutions where it has been prescribed.

Those who shunned the examinations on Tuesday include 24 girl students from Kundapur, 14 from Byndoor and two from Udupi Government Girls PU college, who are involved in the legal fight over wearing of hijab in classrooms. The girls had earlier boycotted the practical examinations also.

At the RN Shetty PU college, 13 out of 28 Muslim girl students appeared for the examination. Though some students reached the examination centre wearing hijabs, they were denied permission.

Four out of five girl students appeared for the examinations at Bhandarkar's college in Udupi, while all the girl students of Basrur Sharada college attended the examinations.

Six among the eight girl students of Navunda Government PU College abstained from the examinations, while only two out of 10 Muslim girls appeared for the examinations.

Some private colleges in the district allowed students wearing hijab to attend the examinations, sources said.

The Supreme Court on March 24 refused to accord urgent hearing on the pleas challenging the Karnataka high court verdict. The students, though, are planning to wait till the apex court gives an order on the issue.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC refuses urgent hearing on Karnataka hijab verdict
SC refuses urgent hearing on Karnataka hijab verdict
'Y' security to HC judges who delivered hijab verdict
'Y' security to HC judges who delivered hijab verdict
'You cannot bring religion to school'
'You cannot bring religion to school'
Hitting right lengths helped: Krishna
Hitting right lengths helped: Krishna
Tennis: Medvedev one win from world number one spot
Tennis: Medvedev one win from world number one spot
JK: Journalist-turned-terrorist among 2 gunned down
JK: Journalist-turned-terrorist among 2 gunned down
U'khand CM keeps over 2 dozen depts for himself
U'khand CM keeps over 2 dozen depts for himself
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Girls with hijab not allowed for K'taka 10th exams

Girls with hijab not allowed for K'taka 10th exams

Muslim law board moves SC against hijab verdict

Muslim law board moves SC against hijab verdict

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances