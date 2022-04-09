News
Rediff.com  » News » High commissioner hosts iftar in Colombo

High commissioner hosts iftar in Colombo

By Rediff News Bureau
April 09, 2022 12:46 IST
As the anti-hijab, anti-halal and anti-azaan campaigns continue in India, it's good to see Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay host a iftar party in Colombo.

Please click on the images for a glimpse of the high commissioner's iftar party.

IMAGE: Mathura-born Ambassador Gopal Baglay (in green jacket) has been at the forefront of India's multi-focused diplomatic efforts during Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis, ensuring that Indian assistance is disbursed quickly, also denying rumours that Indian soldiers have been deployed on the island at a time when its rulers -- the Rajapaksas -- face angry, daily, protests outside the president and prime minister's homes.
Photograph: @IndiainSL/Twitter/PTI Photo

 

 

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
