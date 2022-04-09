High commissioner hosts iftar in Colombo

As the anti-hijab, anti-halal and anti-azaan campaigns continue in India, it's good to see Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay host a iftar party in Colombo.

Please click on the images for a glimpse of the high commissioner's iftar party.

IMAGE: Mathura-born Ambassador Gopal Baglay (in green jacket) has been at the forefront of India's multi-focused diplomatic efforts during Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis, ensuring that Indian assistance is disbursed quickly, also denying rumours that Indian soldiers have been deployed on the island at a time when its rulers -- the Rajapaksas -- face angry, daily, protests outside the president and prime minister's homes.

Photograph: @IndiainSL/Twitter/PTI Photo

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com