High command to decide next Karnataka CM: Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday said the party high command will decide as to who the chief minister will be in the event of the party coming to power in the assembly elections, likely by April-May.

IMAGE: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (left) speaks to the media during a protest with other MLAs outside the assembly against the installation of a portrait of VD Savarkar in the assembly hall on the first day of the winter session, in Belagavi, December 19, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Conveying good wishes to people of the state and all political parties for the New Year, he however wished that the Congress comes to power.

"I wish good for media, people of the state for the New Year, I also wish good for all parties, but we (Congress) should get the power," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, in response to a question, he said, "It is not that I should become the chief minister, it will be decided by the high command. Mallikarjun Kharge (All India Congress Committee president), Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (former AICC presidents) will decide. Whatever they decide is like prasada."

With Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah too along with Shivakumar nursing chief ministerial ambitions in the event of the party coming to power in the state, there seems to be a game of political one-upmanship, between the two leaders as the election nears.

The Congress appears to be a divided house, with supporters of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar often openly projecting their leaders as the next chief minister.

Calling the Bharatiya Janata Party "university of lies" on the Mahadayi river water issue, Shivakumar said, "for three-and-a half years they (BJP) couldn't do any thing, despite their own government in Maharashtra...they have taken most of our MLAs through 'Operation Lotus' in Goa and are in power there too, as they did here in Karnataka."

"Without doing anything for three years, as we are preparing to raise a voice on the issue, instead of giving necessary clearances they have now issued a draft note...They (centre) have put a rider pointing to the Supreme Court's final order on the issue, instead of getting the cases filed in the SC withdrawn," he said, adding despite having 25 BJP MPs from the state, they did not meet the PM on the issue even once in order to get the work started.

"Who is going to stop you (Karnataka government) from taking up work within your state, with your money," he questioned the ruling BJP.

Condemning the "delay" by the BJP government in getting the necessary approvals for the Mahadayi project, the Congress today is holding a massive rally in Hubballi to highlight the issue.

Recently, the Union government had approved Karnataka's detailed project report on the Kalasa-Banduri (Mahadayi) project, which was opposed by Goa.

Karnataka wants to use the Mahadayi river water from its tributaries Kalasa and Banduri to supply water to drought-hit districts of north Karnataka.

The proposed project will use 3.9 tmc water -- 2.18 tmc from Banduri and 1.72 tmc from Kalasa river canals -- for drinking water needs.