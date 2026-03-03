HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Sports » 'Back Home And Safe': P V Sindhu Returns To Bangalore After Dubai Flight Disruption

'Back Home And Safe': P V Sindhu Returns To Bangalore After Dubai Flight Disruption

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: March 03, 2026 12:28 IST

P V Sindhu safely returns to India after being stranded in Dubai due to flight disruptions, forcing her withdrawal from the All England Championships.

P V Sindhu

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • P V Sindhu returned to Bangalore on Tuesday after being stranded in Dubai due to airspace closures.
  • Sindhu was en route to the All England Championships when flight operations were suspended due to the following the US and Israeli bombing of Iran.
  • Sindhu expresses gratitude to ground teams and Dubai authorities for their support during the difficult time.
  • Sindhu described the experience as tense and scary, citing explosions near her location in Dubai.

Two-time Olympic medal-winning Indian badminton star P V Sindhu, who was stranded in Dubai due to closure of airspace in the Gulf region, has returned to the country after pulling out of the All England Championships in Birmingham.

 

"Back home in Bangalore and safe. The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I'm truly grateful to be back to my house," Sindhu posted on X, after her arrival in Bengaluru.

"A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say.

"For now, it's time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps," she added.

Extremely Tense And Scary Moment: Sindhu

The former World champion was on her way to Birmingham via Dubai, when she was stranded after the flight operations were suspended in the Gulf region following the US and Israeli bombing of Iran.

Iran subsequently retaliated, hitting Dubai as well.

"Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is," she had posted on February 28 while revealing some details of her ordeal, which included an explosion near her place of stay.

She had described the experience as "extremely tense and scary moment" for her and her team, including Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
