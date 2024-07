The Hemant Soren government on Monday won the vote of confidence in the Jharkhand assembly amid the opposition's walkout.

IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Photograph: @HemantSorenJMM/X

A total of 45 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly.

Independent legislator Saryu Roy did not participate in the voting process.