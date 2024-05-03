News
Helicopter on way to pick up Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maha

Helicopter on way to pick up Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 03, 2024 12:20 IST
The pilot of a helicopter was injured after it tilted during landing in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday, a police official said.

IMAGE: The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Photograph: X, formerly Twitter

The chopper was scheduled to pick Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sushma Andhare for a public rally in connection with the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, he said.

 

The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9.30 am, he said.

While the pilot suffered injuries, the helicopter's rotor blades got damaged in the incident, he said, citing preliminary findings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
