Rediff.com  » News » India may see warmer start to summer this year, says IMD

India may see warmer start to summer this year, says IMD

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 01, 2024 18:31 IST
India is likely to experience a warmer start to the summer season this year with El Nino conditions predicted to continue through the season, the India meteorological department said on Friday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

More heatwave days than normal are predicted over northeast peninsular India -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka -- and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha.

 

The country is likely to record above-normal rainfall in March (more than 117 percent of the long-period average of 29.9 mm).

India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country in the March to May period, IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

Heatwave conditions are not expected over north and central India in March, he said.

Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.

Mohapatra said that the prevailing El Nino conditions -- the periodic warming of waters in the central Pacific Ocean -- will continue through the summer season and neutral conditions are likely to develop thereafter.

La Nina conditions -- generally associated with good monsoon rainfall in India -- are likely to set in by the second half of the monsoon season.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
