Home  » News » Heat Takes Its Toll At Vijay's Protest

Heat Takes Its Toll At Vijay's Protest

By REDIFF NEWS
July 14, 2025 11:17 IST

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam supporters led by TVK President Vijay protest in Chennai against the lock-up deaths during the DMK's governance in Tamil Nadu.

Amid soaring temperatures, several cadres were overcome by heat and dehydration, prompting emergency rescue and hospitalisation.

 

 

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijaywidth=

IMAGE: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay takes part in a protest in Chennai on Sunday, July 13, 2025, against the lock-up deaths during DMK's governance in Tamil Nadu in the last four year. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam supporters take part in a protest

IMAGE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam supporters protest against the lock-up deaths during DMK's governance in Tamil Nadu. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam cadres being rescued and taken to the hospital after several of them fell prey to the scorching heat and dehydration

IMAGE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam cadres being rescued and taken to hospital after several of them fell prey to the scorching heat and dehydration during their protest demanding justice for custodial death victim Ajith Kumar, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam cadres being rescued and taken to the hospital after several of them fell prey to the scorching heat and dehydration

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
