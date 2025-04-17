HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Muslim outfit issues fatwa against actor Vijay

Muslim outfit issues fatwa against actor Vijay

Source: ANI
April 17, 2025 09:46 IST

The All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi has issued a fatwa against Tamil Nadu's actor-turned-politician Vijay, president of the Tamilnadu Vettri Kazhagam.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Razvi Bareilvi criticised Vijay for allegedly portraying Muslims negatively in his movies and for inviting individuals involved in gambling and liquor consumption to his iftar party.

"He (Vijay) has formed a political party and maintained cordial relations with Muslims. However, he has portrayed Muslims in a negative way as those who spread terrorism in his films. Gamblers and liquor consumers were invited to his iftar party. Due to all this, Sunni Muslims of Tamil Nadu are angry with him. They asked for a fatwa. So, in my answer, I have issued a fatwa mentioning that Muslims should not stand with Vijay," Maulana Razvi Bareilvi said.

Recently, TVK chief Vijay filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Act. 

