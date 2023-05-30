News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'He may influence witnesses': HC denies bail to Sisodia

'He may influence witnesses': HC denies bail to Sisodia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 30, 2023 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrives to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denied the relief to the Aam Aadmi Party leader, who was arrested on February 26, saying the allegations against him are very serious in nature.

The high court, while pronouncing its verdict on the bail plea, said Sisodia is an influential man and the possibility that witnesses could be influenced if he is released on bail cannot be ruled out.

 

The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 following several rounds of questioning.

He has challenged the March 31 order of a trial court which had dismissed Sisodia's bail plea in the matter, saying he was "prima facie the architect" of the "scam" and had played the "most important and vital role" in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

He is also in custody in a related money laundering case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sisodia made Rs 290 crore in 'excise scam': ED
Sisodia made Rs 290 crore in 'excise scam': ED
ED questions Manish Sisodia second time in Tihar
ED questions Manish Sisodia second time in Tihar
Sisodia lodged in separate ward: Tihar on AAP charges
Sisodia lodged in separate ward: Tihar on AAP charges
The Stars Who Slayed At Cannes
The Stars Who Slayed At Cannes
'New Parl was needed': Pawar Jr amid NCP boycott
'New Parl was needed': Pawar Jr amid NCP boycott
JEE Advanced 2023: 8 Mistakes To Avoid
JEE Advanced 2023: 8 Mistakes To Avoid
CSK Families Celebrate Epic IPL Triumph
CSK Families Celebrate Epic IPL Triumph
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

You can trouble me, but...: Sisodia's message from jail

You can trouble me, but...: Sisodia's message from jail

How Sisodia's arrest will affect Kejriwal govt, AAP

How Sisodia's arrest will affect Kejriwal govt, AAP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances