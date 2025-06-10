HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Falsely accused': Raj Kushwaha's mother on honeymoon murder

Source: ANI
June 10, 2025 11:58 IST

After four people have been arrested in the Meghalaya murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, one of the prime accused, Raj Kushwaha's mother said that her son was being falsely implicated and that he was innocent.

IMAGE: Raja Raghuvanshi's mother defends him, saying he is being falsely accused. Photograph: ANI on X

"My son cannot do anything like this. He is just 20 years old. He is my everything. My son worked in Sonam's brother's factory. He is being falsely accused. I request the government to prove him innocent. He is innocent," the mother said.

Raj's sister too echoed her mother and said that her brother is innocent.

"My brother is innocent. My brother Raj did not go anywhere. You can ask the people at his office. My only demand is that my brother should be released. He is not involved in the murder. My brother is innocent. Vicky and Raj are both my brothers, and they can never do something like this," she said.

 

According to the police, Sonam Rahuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha are the prime accused.

The Meghalaya Police brought Sonam Raghuvanshi to Phulwari Sarif police station in Bihar's Patna after receiving her three-day transit remand. On Monday, the Meghalaya Police got the transit remand of the three accused in Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

Police on Monday arrested Sonam, a 24-year-old woman from Indore, for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her husband Raja during their honeymoon in the scenic town of Sohra in Meghalaya.

Raja was killed by men allegedly hired by Sonam, who went 'missing' and surfaced in UP's Ghazipur where she surrendered at the Nandganj police station after the arrest of three assailants -- Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Raj Singh Kushwaha (21) -- in overnight raids.

The autopsy report of Raja Raghuvanshi indicated that he was hit twice with a sharp object on his head, officials at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) said.

"The autopsy report indicated there were two sharp cuts on the head of the deceased -- one from behind and one from the front," East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem told PTI, quoting the report.

He said police have also seen the two cuts on his head too during the inquest.

According to the officer, police have also registered a murder case under Sohra PS, after initial inquest.

