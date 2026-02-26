HC stays release of Kerala Story 2

The Kerala High Court has temporarily blocked the release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond' due to concerns over censor board certification and potential disruption to social harmony.

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala high court grants interim stay on the release of The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond.

The court cites prima facie non-application of mind by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film's release was scheduled for February 27.

The court order indicates concerns about the film's potential to disrupt social harmony.

The Kerala high court on Thursday granted an interim stay against the release of the film The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond, saying that prima facie there is non-application of mind by the censor board while certifying the movie.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the order on two pleas challenging the release of the film.

CBFC did not adhere to guidelines: HC

The court in its order also said that the guidelines for ensuring a film does not disrupt social harmony appear not to have been adhered to by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).