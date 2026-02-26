HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » HC stays release of Kerala Story 2

HC stays release of Kerala Story 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2026 15:40 IST

x

The Kerala High Court has temporarily blocked the release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond' due to concerns over censor board certification and potential disruption to social harmony.

Kerala Story 2 release stayed

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kerala high court grants interim stay on the release of The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond.
  • The court cites prima facie non-application of mind by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
  • The film's release was scheduled for February 27.
  • The court order indicates concerns about the film's potential to disrupt social harmony.

The Kerala high court on Thursday granted an interim stay against the release of the film The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond, saying that prima facie there is non-application of mind by the censor board while certifying the movie.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the order on two pleas challenging the release of the film.

 

The film was scheduled to be released on February 27.

CBFC did not adhere to guidelines: HC 

The court in its order also said that the guidelines for ensuring a film does not disrupt social harmony appear not to have been adhered to by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Story 2: HC issues notices to producers, CBFC
Kerala Story 2: HC issues notices to producers, CBFC
'The Kerala Story 2' depicts Kerala in a wrong light: HC
'The Kerala Story 2' depicts Kerala in a wrong light: HC
'Kerala Story 2' sparks fresh firestorm ahead of release
'Kerala Story 2' sparks fresh firestorm ahead of release
IUML wing opposes Left's beef fest to protest Kerala Story 2
IUML wing opposes Left's beef fest to protest Kerala Story 2
Must Watch Movies And Shows On OTT
Must Watch Movies And Shows On OTT

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fierce Queens Of India: 8 More

webstory image 2

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 3

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

VIDEOS

Watch: Meghalaya CM and MLA wife's light-hearted debate in assembly6:12

Watch: Meghalaya CM and MLA wife's light-hearted debate...

Ashnoor Kaur's glamorous and elegant avatar wins hearts0:58

Ashnoor Kaur's glamorous and elegant avatar wins hearts

Mobile Schools Illuminate the Future of Agariya Salt Workers' Children2:36

Mobile Schools Illuminate the Future of Agariya Salt...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO